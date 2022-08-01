Laurence Mittelbronn Is Off to the Races

www.dmagazine.com
Southlake Style
Roots + Water Opens In Southlake
A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
dmagazine.com
Coffee With: Pickup CEO Brian Kava
Richardson is known for its Asian eateries, but I find also a standout city for enjoyable caffeination stations, too. I have several regular coffee shop stops whenever I find myself in Richardson, but my latest go-to has been Staycation, just off North Central Expressway near East Belt Line Road. Founder Nicole McClendon launched the brand at the close of 2021, after a trip to Costa Rica inspired her to embrace moments of relaxation in everyday life—rather than relying on big trips to fulfill her need for restoration and rejuvenation.
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Dallas Observer
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
An inside tour at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin
Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more.
dmagazine.com
There’s Always a Wild New Cheesesteak at Will Call
Here’s a little behind the scenes look at the process we used to decide the Best of Big D winners, our annual honor given to Dallas’ best, well, everything. I won’t give away too much about this year’s prizes, which you can find now on newsstands, online in a few days, and in person at a great big party in Deep Ellum this Thursday.
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
CW33 NewsFix
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
pmq.com
Why This Dallas Pizzeria Adds a Service Fee to Every Order
Previously known for offering 24-7 pizza delivery in Dallas, Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta has cut back its hours while adopting an 18% service fee to cover higher wages. Co-owner Michael Lindsey named the pizzeria in honor of his mother, who “insisted” on the unusual moniker based on her nickname.
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition
The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
Southwest’s first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo take their first flight together
The airline's first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo took their first flight together on Saturday, July 23, flying from their hometown of Denver, Colorado to St. Louis Missouri.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Southlake to Become New Home of Chicken Salad Chick
You can savor more than a dozen flavors of chicken salad.
dmagazine.com
Two Tims, One Cave
Hey, party people, D Magazine’s “Best of Big D” party is Thursday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Get your party tickets here. I hopped on with FOX 4’s Tim Ryan this morning to talk about crotch blowouts (read: where to get your jeans fixed) and Italian swear words (read: where to eat ice cream). Tim is one of my favorite Tims. I’ve mixed it up with him in the wild just a little bit. He’s a super approachable guy. And on the air, he is unflappable. Have a watch to see what I mean:
papercitymag.com
5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Make sure to order the Pork Sugo Ragu at Au Troisieme. (Courtesy of Au Troisieme) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Japanese spot from a Michelin Star chef, a Mexico City import serving unique cuisine, a new Italian restaurant from Alberto Lombardi, and more.
