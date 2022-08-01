Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall

www.kcbd.com
Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, join the Silent Wings Museum to celebrate Spirit of ‘45 Day and explore the new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered, for the story of perseverance and determination that defines the American Glider Pilot. Spirit of ‘45 Day recognizes the sacrifice...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS to host Summerfest fundraising event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gurss Barn. Tickets are $60 per person. All proceeds will benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, scholarships for therapy students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with special needs.
Lubbock named finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - PetSafe Brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, announced the top 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant, and Lubbock has been selected as one of the finalists. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities. If...
10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three National Night Out events this evening. The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider. The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.
Cooler Thursday, highs under 100
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were back above the century mark for the afternoon high in Lubbock on Wednesday, two in a row and 33 days for the year at this point. Fortunately, it will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. I don’t expect much relief for communities along the Caprock or in the southern South Plains.
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
