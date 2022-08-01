Health department reports second COVID death in a week, county total at 65

ithacavoice.com
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the community to significant spikes in overdose activity seen over the past two months. Reports from the department’s overdose tracking system have indicated 14 or more overdoses in a 24-hour period as recently as Monday, August 1.
Johnson City looks to restrict supervised drug-injection sites
In a board meeting tonight, the Village of Johnson City will be introducing a newly proposed law that would limit where Overdose Prevention Centers, Heroin Safe Zones, Supervised Consumption Facilities, or Supervised Injection Sites are allowed in the community.
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
FEMA to Cover $5 Million Damages to Steuben County School District
More than $5.6 million have been awarded to one Steuben County school district to help it recover from heavy rains and historic flooding that occurred almost one year ago. The money from FEMA is being used to cover the Jasper-Troupsburg School District for Emergency Protective Measures. This funding, secured by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will reimburse the school for costs from emergency cleanup and restoration measures taken to protect the buildings from further damage from the flood.
Scammers target Cayuga County residents
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Solar Farms New York green energy project in Cayuga County is off to a rocky start thanks to scammers. The Chair of the County Legislature, David Gould, warned the public that door to door canvassers are not affiliated with Solar Farms New York nor county government. Gould’s staff received calls and emails from confused residents about the canvassers and the letter sent out from his office informing them of the project. Gould stressed that all marketing for the project will be done online or by phone. He said residents should not give out personal information and are free to contact law enforcement if one of these imposters comes to their door.
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
100 block of Giles Street closed temporarily due to sewer issue
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 100 block of Giles Street will be completely closed to through traffic for a period of time Tuesday. The City of Ithaca announced that construction on a sewer service problem will close a one-way section of the street, from the intersection of Giles and Columbia Streets to the intersection with Giles and Hudson Streets.
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
Ithaca increases police signing bonus, again
Police officers who transfer to Ithaca’s police department will now receive $20,000 as a hiring bonus. Ithaca’s Common Council voted unanimously to once again increase the police sign-on bonus for lateral transfers during a special meeting last week. A lateral transfer refers to when a law enforcement agency...
August 1 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,095 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 56 more than on Friday, and a total of 1,927,580 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 23 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,432 submitted. The death of a Tompkins County resident was reported today.
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
Car Strikes Building in Johnson City
A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
