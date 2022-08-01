ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?

By Don Morgan
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycling#The State Of New York#Rules Of The Road#Bike
98.1 The Hawk

How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 The Hawk

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach

The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
ANIMALS
98.1 The Hawk

Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…

Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

NY Attorney General Looks for Crypto Crash Victims

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging any resident deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to report it to her office. The Democrat says investors were promised high returns on cryptocurrencies but, instead, lost thousands of dollars after being locked out of their accounts and were unable to access their investments.
MARKETS
98.1 The Hawk

What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?

Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
RESTAURANTS
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy