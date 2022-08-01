Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?

981thehawk.com
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Spam Is Now A Secured Product In Some New York Stores — Why?
You know SPAM. The product allegedly made with only seven products: pork ham (isn't ham, pork?? okay,) water, salt, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate. It was introduced to us in 1937 and since then, for whatever reason, people have been obsessed with the product. Can't say I've ever had it, but okay.
Do You Drive One Of The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State?
You could be driving one of New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels', the most stolen cars of the year. National Insurance Crime Bureau compiled a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
CARS・
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Over 20 New York Counties Under Drought Conditions
It looks like the start of August will be the same as much of July for New York State, hot and dry. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, 21 counties in New York are under a drought watch heading into the month of August. The "Watch" is the first...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…
Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 35 of those children are from the Upstate area.
Awesome! Binghamton, New York Spiedie Fest Shows Off Outstanding Local Talent
Spiedie Fest is here at Otsiningo Park and the musical talent that is coming to the area is outstanding. Brian Kelly (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) will be on the big stage this weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and enjoy EVERYTHING...
21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York For Summer Reading
Maybe you're looking for a good book to read and explore while relaxing this summer. Did you know that there are plenty of books set in Upstate New York? You can check these 21 books. put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. Honestly,...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
NY Attorney General Looks for Crypto Crash Victims
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging any resident deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to report it to her office. The Democrat says investors were promised high returns on cryptocurrencies but, instead, lost thousands of dollars after being locked out of their accounts and were unable to access their investments.
Live The New York State Fair High Life, Where Smoking Weed is Allowed
Last year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes. During the New York State Fair in 2021, anywhere tobacco use was permitted, adult use of marijuana was also permitted. “State law...
S.C. Felon Sentenced For Gun Running in Binghamton/Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
