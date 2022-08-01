ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Ashe County arrest reports

By Compiled By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

July 25

Elijah A. Bledsoe, 27, of Todd, was charged with being a fugitive in another state. Bledsoe was released on July 28 under a $50,000 secured bond.

Kristian L. Pittman, 32, of Raleigh, was charged with disorderly conduct. Pittman was released on July 28 under a $500 secured bond.

July 26

Chad R. Coldiron, 39, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support and a probation violation. Coldiron is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $1,326.49 cash bond.

Jason W. Porter II, 29, of Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license. Porter was released on July 28 under a $7,000 secured bond.

Jessie L. Roten, 24, of Wytheville, Va., was charged with resisting a public officer. Roten was released on July 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Angel M. Severt, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Severt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $9,000 secured bond.

Joshua B. Weaver, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with injury to personal property and a probation violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.

Chad S. Weddle, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer and being a habitual felon. Weddle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $13,000 secured bond.

July 27

Matthew N. Jordan, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and a probation violation. Jordan was released on July 29 under a $50,000 secured bond.

July 28

Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Flanagan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.

Amber L. Holman, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Holman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.

Robert D. Mahala, 44, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Mahala was released on July 31 under a $25,000 secured bond.

Stewart C. Mast, 46, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Mast was released on July 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.

Melody C. Price, 38, of White Top, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Price was released on July 28 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $450 cash bond.

July 29

Cynthia G. Roten, 49, of Creston, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Roten was released on July 29 under a $500 unsecured bond.

July 30

Celestine R. Greene, 30, of Lansing, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Greene was released on July 30 under a $750 secured bond.

Fermin M. Limon, 33, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Limon was released on July 30.

July 31

Lacy K. Barnett, 33, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Barnett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $600 secured bond.

Tommy A. Combs, 51, of Lansing, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Combs was released on July 31 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Keith W. Riley, 59, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. Riley was released on July 31 under a $7,500 secured bond.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine. On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants. While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
CONOVER, NC
Taylorsville Times

Man leads officers on chase

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkesboro, NC
City
Crumpler, NC
City
Creston, NC
Ashe County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Ashe County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Lansing, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
wataugaonline.com

Arrest made in Greenway robbery & assault case

A man wanted for attempted robbery and assault on the Boone Greenway Trail has been arrested in Lincolnton. According to the Boone Police Department, on July 31st, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of Attempted Robbery, two counts of Assault, and one count of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Boone Greenway Trail on July 26th, 2022. In addition to the Robbery warrants, Perez had a probation post-release warrant and had also removed his electronic monitoring device.
BOONE, NC
my40.tv

Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
MARION, NC
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Detention Center#Fleetwood
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

Butler man dies in motorcycle accident

A Butler man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle. The accident took place mid-afternoon. on Highway 19E near 1st Avenue, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory Hunter Maney was riding a Honda motorcycle and had stopped at a stop sign on First...
BUTLER, TN
WJHL

Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher is facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, deputies said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. Iredell County deputies first learned of Bailey's alleged relationship on July 20.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
226
Followers
761
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy