Ashe County arrest reports

The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

July 25

Elijah A. Bledsoe, 27, of Todd, was charged with being a fugitive in another state. Bledsoe was released on July 28 under a $50,000 secured bond.

Kristian L. Pittman, 32, of Raleigh, was charged with disorderly conduct. Pittman was released on July 28 under a $500 secured bond.

July 26

Chad R. Coldiron, 39, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support and a probation violation. Coldiron is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $1,326.49 cash bond.

Jason W. Porter II, 29, of Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license. Porter was released on July 28 under a $7,000 secured bond.

Jessie L. Roten, 24, of Wytheville, Va., was charged with resisting a public officer. Roten was released on July 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Angel M. Severt, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Severt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $9,000 secured bond.

Joshua B. Weaver, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with injury to personal property and a probation violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.

Chad S. Weddle, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer and being a habitual felon. Weddle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $13,000 secured bond.

July 27

Matthew N. Jordan, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and a probation violation. Jordan was released on July 29 under a $50,000 secured bond.

July 28

Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Flanagan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.

Amber L. Holman, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Holman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.

Robert D. Mahala, 44, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Mahala was released on July 31 under a $25,000 secured bond.

Stewart C. Mast, 46, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Mast was released on July 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.

Melody C. Price, 38, of White Top, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Price was released on July 28 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $450 cash bond.

July 29

Cynthia G. Roten, 49, of Creston, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Roten was released on July 29 under a $500 unsecured bond.

July 30

Celestine R. Greene, 30, of Lansing, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Greene was released on July 30 under a $750 secured bond.

Fermin M. Limon, 33, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Limon was released on July 30.

July 31

Lacy K. Barnett, 33, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Barnett is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $600 secured bond.

Tommy A. Combs, 51, of Lansing, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Combs was released on July 31 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Keith W. Riley, 59, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. Riley was released on July 31 under a $7,500 secured bond.