Geaux247 Summer Pick'em: Which skills position player leads LSU offense in touchdowns?

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
SPECIAL: Get 50% Off Annual VIP Pass
The 2022 season is right around the corner and nothing says that more than fall camp kicking off on Thursday. Camp + the Tigers' surge on the recruiting trail that shows no signs of slowing down makes it a great time to join Geaux247's VIP family with this terrific offer.
How it Happened: Jaiden Ausberry Commits to Notre Dame
Things aren’t always what they appear to be. If you follow recruiting closely and are familiar with Jaiden Ausberry, when you first learned the details of the All-American linebacker, it’s likely you assumed he wouldn’t be Notre Dame bound. It’s likely your first glance at Ausberry included...
WATCH: Top Target Announces Commitment to Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish just got better. Notre Dame landed a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s top defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the newest member of Notre Dame's class of 2023 commit list. LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
Top247 QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn quarterback and Purdue commit Rickie Collins has decommitted from the Boilermakers. Collins took official visits to both Purdue and Florida State during the month of June and despite the Seminoles’ pursuit, he told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong at the Elite 11 in late June that he was “locked in” with the Boilermakers.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0