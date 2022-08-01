Luke Bryan Hosting 2022 CMA Awards With an NFL Legend

popculture.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate Andy
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley
Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Country singer Luke Bryan will join retired football star Peyton Manning to head up annual show
The annual Country Music Association Awards has two new hosts for 2022. On Monday Luke Bryan, 46, announced on the morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan that he will be hosting the 56th annual CMA awards on Wednesday, November 9 with retired football star Peyton Manning, also 46. 'Being...
Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Announces Performance Lineup
CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special. 2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC. The television special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, and,...
Fans Are Emotional After Blake Shelton Posts Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just proved that they are the cutest celebrity couple once again! The country singer, 46, is melting fans hearts with his latest Instagram post— a loving tribute to his ska-punk musician wife, 52, honoring their one-year wedding anniversary. Along with a photo of the...
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
urbanbellemag.com
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
CMT
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
‘The Voice’: Here’s the Full Coaching Lineup for Season 22
The 22nd season of NBC’s hit singing competition TV series The Voice is returning to the airwaves this fall. And with this comes some familiar faces returning to the famous red coaches’ chairs, along with one new face joining the coaching ranks on the series. The Voice alums...
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
JJ and Kealia Watt are enjoying quality time together before welcoming their new addition!. The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, snapped a cute photo together on Monday at the Arizona Cardinal's training camp where JJ is preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The Cardinals defensive back,...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Joy’ of Singing With Barbara Mandrell at Her 50th Opry Anniversary
Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry this weekend to honor Barbara Mandrell. The latter celebrated the 50th anniversary of her membership in the Opry. Several folks joined in singing Barbara Mandrell’s songs. Check out a photo of Carrie Underwood with the legend below. “Last night, I had...
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Look: Danica Patrick 'Kiss' Photo Is Going Viral
Danica Patrick recently enjoyed a kiss on a boat, but it's probably not what you expect. The former racing star turned business woman caught her first fish. So, as the rules go, she had to kiss it. "It’s a rule.... you have to (kiss) your first fish!" she wrote on...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
