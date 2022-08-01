Dan Snyder's Washington Commanders Join Cowboys as Top-10 Most Valuable Franchise

In all, this speaks to the support Washington does give the football team, and to the financial health of the franchise - something positive to take from all of this.

The Washington Football ownership reign of Daniel Snyder has been pockmarked by controversy.

But it has apparently also been marked by profitability.

The Commanders are something short of No. 1 in the NFL when it comes to winning football games, and they are not doing a very good job of avoiding negative headlines, either.

But, as it turns out - and no, this probably won't endear Snyder to restless fans of his franchise - they are doing pretty well when it comes to the dollars and sense of the business of football.

When it comes to winning, the Los Angeles Rams take a backseat to very few NFL teams. And when it comes to value? Owner Stan Kroenke and his franchise can say the same thing. That also goes for Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots. Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys? There, it is obviously about something more than just Super Bowls ...

Sportico has the Dallas Cowboys - "America's Team'' - valued at $7.64 billion, making it the most valuable franchise in all of sports, with the Cowboys just ahead (by $630 million) of the second-place New York Yankees.

But also highly-ranked are the Los Angeles Rams in the No. 2 NFL spot, with another perennial winner, the New England Patriots, in the No. 3 NFL spot.

And yes, Washington makes it into the top 10.

The top-10 valued franchises are ...

*The Cowboys ($7.64 billion)

*The Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion)

*The New England Patriots ($5.88 billion)

*The New York Giants ($5.73 billion)

*The San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion)

*The Chicago Bears ($5 billion)

*The New York Jets ($4.8 billion)

*The Washington Commanders ($4.78 billion)

*The Philadelphia Eagles ($4.7 billion)

*The Denver Broncos ($4.65 billion).

Sportico writes that its 2022 Valuation is "The sum of the fair-market value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.''

