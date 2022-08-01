ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Pick Party by Defense, WR Curtis Samuel Still Out

By David Harrison
Not a good start to the week, but a reason to fight back when the pads come on in Week 2.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders got Week 2 started without their pads on, getting one more day of practice in before really ramping up the intensity.

In Week 1, the defense and offense were each clear winners on separate days but had a lot of battles that would have gone to a decision if it were a heavyweight bout.

To start Week 2, the defense came out swinging with back-to-back interceptions against the first-team offense, and three more to follow throughout the day from various squads within the depth chart.

But we start with a guy we haven't seen on the practice field in four days.

WHERE'S CURTIS?

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was expected to add a different dynamic last season. But injury and multiple setbacks kept him off the field and kept Washington 's offense from hitting high gear.

But he was back on the field this offseason, and we were told he'd healed from his previous injuries.

Missed practices thus far have been chalked up to an, "abundance of caution," according to coach Ron Rivera.

But Samuel sat out three practices to end Week 1, and the first in Week 2.

Tuesday the pads come on, and if Samuel isn't on the field with his teammates, the growing concern is going to accelerate.

YOU GET A PICK, YOU GET A PICK, YOU GET A PICK...

First, Kendall Fuller closed on a short route and stepped in front of receiver Cam Sims to intercept quarterback Carson Wentz for the first time on Monday.

On the very next snap, Wentz overshot rookie tight end Cole Turner and safety Kamren Curl took advantage, coming down with the ball on the sideline.

Two snaps later, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke was intercepted by rookie safety Percy Butler who was shadowing his man and again undercut a route for the takeaway.

At that point, defensive backs coach Chris Harris became even more animated than usual and shouted, "This (expletive) is on lock!"

Harris wasn't done celebrating the defense's successes, and the unit wasn't done either.

By the end of the day, five passes were intercepted. Three off Wentz, one of Heinicke, and one of rookie quarterback Sam Howell.

Not a good day, but the last time the defensive advantage was this slanted, the offense came back with a vengeance the next day.

So, here's to Tuesday.

COACH KERRIGAN?

When Ryan Kerrigan retired he stated he'd like to get into coaching, in the NFL, sooner rather than later.

On Monday, just two days later, he was roaming the sidelines.

Is it the beginning of a new coaching career? Maybe.

For now, there's no official role for Kerrigan and no plan outside of his learning what the day-to-day life of a coach really is, and then determining how much he'd really like to pursue it.

So, stay tuned, Washington Commanders fans.

