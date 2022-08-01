‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89

parade.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
George Takei, William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and More ‘Star Trek’ Figures Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. George Takei and J.J. Abrams were among the major figures of the “Star Trek” franchise to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols. The actress, who portrayed the capable and commanding Enterprise crew member Nyota Uhura, died Saturday night at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Uhura across the original series and the first six “Trek” films. She also voiced the character in “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her...
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Twitter Slams Monica Lewinsky After She Asks Beyoncé to Change Lyrics in Nine-Year-Old Song
After news broke that Beyoncé would change the lyrics of her new song "Heated" due to criticism over its inclusion of ableist language, Monica Lewinsky took the opportunity to ask if a line from one of the singer's old songs could be changed as well, and Twitter was not having it.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mady Dewey is 'Jumping For Joy' After 'Sports Illustrated' Swim Search News
Mady Dewey can now add 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to her resume and she's super excited about it. The young model took to social media to share the news that she had officially been named a 2023 rookie for the publication–a title she achieved by participating in the 2022 SI Swim Search.
Following William Shatner Comments, Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Son Shared How He Thinks His Dad Would Feel About Strange New Worlds
After William Shatner shared some controversial comments at San Diego Comic-Con, Rod Roddenberry weighed in on what his dad would think of Strange New Worlds.
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
Watch: Camille Kostek Surprises 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just finished its 2022 Swim Search for new models, and the newest rookie got the news that she won with an emotional reveal from none other than Camille Kostek. Kostek, who officially joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family through the 2018 Swim Search, welcomed 2023 rookie Mady...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Trainor Shares Instagram Photos From Getaway With Famous 'Mom Friends'
Meghan Trainor loves her "mom friends," and you might know some of them!. The "Lips Are Moving" singer had a fun getaway with her fellow mom friends, and she documented the relaxing vacation on her Instagram page!. In the snaps, the singer revealed that she spent the weekend with Hilary...
Nichelle Nichols: George Takei and Lynda Carter lead tributes to ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actor
George Takei has led the tributes to “trailblazing” Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday (30 July). She was 89. Nichols was best known for her role as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966-69.Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31 July). “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
Watch North West Turn Mom Kim Kardashian Into a Minion in TikTok Video
Kim Kardashian has a new personal makeup artist, and this time it's her daughter. The reality star and her daughter, North West, share a joint TikTok account where they post the cutest videos together, but this time North is showing off her makeup skills!. In the video, North can be...
Hilary Duff's Husband Slams Candace Cameron Bure in TikTok Video
Candace Cameron Bure has not had a fun time on TikTok these last two weeks. First, Jojo Siwa called the star out for being the "rudest" celebrity she has ever met. Now, Hilary Duff's husband (indie rocker Matthew Koma) has used the video sharing app against the Full House actress after she shared a video of her rocking out to Bruce Springsteen's Born In The U.S.A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bachelor Nation Thinks Matt James Secretly Announced Rachael Kirkconnell's Pregnancy
Former Bachelor Matt James sent fans into a bit of a frenzy with his recent Instagram video. The clip—part of an ad collaboration with Nissan—finds James hopping into a silver Altima to run errands, grab coffee, play tennis, and pick up his girl for date night. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? Wrong. One moment stuck out to fans as they believe it may be a subtle hit that he’s going to be a father!
‘The Bachelorette’ Suitor Trash Talks Gabby & Rachel in Shockingly Vulgar Episode
A bizarre suitor on The Bachelorette blasted stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as b*tches and expressed more love for his dog on Monday night’s episode 4!. Season 19 is the first of the hit ABC reality show in which two women look for husbands. But in a shocker, one of the guys trash talked both beauties!
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
Kenan Thompson Responds to Rumors of ‘SNL’ Ending
Kenan Thompson thinks there could be an end in sight for Saturday Night Live. The comedian sat down with Charlamagne tha God on his late-night talk show, Hell of a Week, and addressed a possible ending to the beloved sketch comedy show. Rumors have been flying around about the show...
Parade
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0