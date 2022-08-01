‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO