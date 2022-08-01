ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRgQQ_0h0XK3vC00

Once one of the top defensive prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system has fallen victim to the surplus.

For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL.

The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer.

Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year contract to play with Amur Khabarovsky of the KHL in Russia.

Lee signed with the Penguins as an undrafted college free agent in March of 2020 and never found his way up the system ladder.

In 2021, Lee had a respectable prospect camp, but with such a log jam at the defensive position, it was impossible for him to find stable footing with the organization.

Lee’s new general manager made note of that surplus when discussing the singing.

Lee spent all of 2021-22 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL and posted 19 points (1-18) and piled up 71 penalty minutes.

At the conclusion of the season, Lee was up to be a restricted free agent, but the Penguins chose to not extend him a qualifying offer.

Lee had great potential to break out in the NHL as a two-way defender with great speed and puck skills, but things couldn’t be put together in the organization.

At one point, Lee was one of the top defensive prospects in the Penguins system, but he has fallen victim to the great surplus of defenders.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Projecting the Penguins Opening Game Lineup

Evgeni Malkin Has Plenty to Prove to the Penguins Next Season

Penguins Announce Return to Prospect Challenge, Start of Training Camp

The Battle is on for the Penguins Final Forward Position

Top Five Moments of the Penguins 2021-22 Season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC

New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

2022 Toronto Marlies Offseason Player Tracker

On the surface, the Toronto Marlies’ 2021-2022 season was a letdown. After eight consecutive playoff berths, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate didn’t reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Marlies didn’t have the veteran firepower — or rather, ‘AAAA’ skaters — that they had in years past. Toronto’s prospects didn’t generate all that much excitement either, with the exception of Nick Robertson (16G+12A in 28 GP).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett gets second-team reps in practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition involving free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett has mostly been a formality throughout the spring and summer. While Trubisky has remained comfortably atop the depth chart, Rudolph had routinely handled second-team work ahead of Pickett. That changed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade

Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins Bringing Danton Heinen Back Will Be Mutually Beneficial

The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More

The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins to Watch During Prospect Challenge game, Rookie Camp

For the first time since before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking part in the annual Prospects Challenge. Prospects in the Penguins organization will travel to Buffalo, NY for a single game in the tournament on September 17. Penguins youngsters will take on prospects from the Boston...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar

Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#The Penguins#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Wilkes#Ahl
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins Single Game Tickets On Sale Wednesday at 10:00 AM

Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2022-23 season will go on sale Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins. The on-sale will include two pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests. The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2022-23 regular season with two-straight games at PPG Paints Arena,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
901
Followers
303
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy