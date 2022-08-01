Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL

Once one of the top defensive prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system has fallen victim to the surplus.

For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL.

The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer.

Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year contract to play with Amur Khabarovsky of the KHL in Russia.

Lee signed with the Penguins as an undrafted college free agent in March of 2020 and never found his way up the system ladder.

In 2021, Lee had a respectable prospect camp, but with such a log jam at the defensive position, it was impossible for him to find stable footing with the organization.

Lee’s new general manager made note of that surplus when discussing the singing.

Lee spent all of 2021-22 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL and posted 19 points (1-18) and piled up 71 penalty minutes.

At the conclusion of the season, Lee was up to be a restricted free agent, but the Penguins chose to not extend him a qualifying offer.

Lee had great potential to break out in the NHL as a two-way defender with great speed and puck skills, but things couldn’t be put together in the organization.

At one point, Lee was one of the top defensive prospects in the Penguins system, but he has fallen victim to the great surplus of defenders.

