Massachusetts State

Exotic pets available for adoption in western Massachusetts

 2 days ago

Courtesy: Petfinder via Stacker

Miss Penny

– Type: Standardbred
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
Read more on Petfinder

Courtesy: Petfinder via Stacker

Wynona & Ashley

– Type: Quail
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Female
Read more on Petfinder

Courtesy: Petfinder via Stacker

Delilah

– Type: Mule
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
Read more on Petfinder

Courtesy: Petfinder via Stacker

Keets with Colors!

– Type: Parakeet (Other)
– Age: Young
– Gender: Unknown
Read more on Petfinder

Courtesy: Petfinder via Stacker

Clifford the Big Red Dog

– Type: Mule
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Male
Read more on Petfinder

Courtesy: Petfinder via Stacker

Goosie Girls

– Type: Goose
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Female
Read more on Petfinder

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

