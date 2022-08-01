Exotic pets available for adoption in western Massachusetts
Miss Penny
– Type: Standardbred
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
Wynona & Ashley
– Type: Quail
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Female
Delilah
– Type: Mule
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
Keets with Colors!
– Type: Parakeet (Other)
– Age: Young
– Gender: Unknown
Clifford the Big Red Dog
– Type: Mule
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Male
Goosie Girls
– Type: Goose
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Female
