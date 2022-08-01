ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Authorities: Cops fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation.

Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but he reused to leave the residence. Officers then entered the home, led by a K-9 unit.

Man killed while breaking into ex girlfriend’s home ID’d

Authorities say White was found in the basement with a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times. An officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was seriously injured and underwent surgery, but is recovering. No other injuries were reported in the confrontation.

Comments / 10

juliejulesmarie957
1d ago

A canine officer is an officer....dude had a knife, could have stabbed another officer - he should have just come out when they knocked and took responsibility for his warrant.

