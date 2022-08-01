Breck Schools Open House To Be Held This Week

www.wxbc1043.com
Carter: Breck Schools To Use “Mask-Optional” COVID Policy
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) – County School Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter said in a letter on Monday that Breckinridge County Schools will go with a “mask optional” policy for the new school year beginning a week from today. Those who test positive will be asked to consult with their medical provider about missing school or work. Student attendance rules are moving back to Pre-COVID standards of needing a note from a parent or professional to excuse the absence.
Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief
Local efforts are underway to aid the victims of last week’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office has started collecting items to take to the region. A list of items can be found in the graphic below. The items can be dropped at the Mobile Command Center on the Square, at the County Animal Shelter or the 104.3, the River studios during normal business hours.
Sheriff Cram The Command Center 08-03-22
Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson talked with Gene Webster about the collection drive for supplies to help the recovery efforts of the Eastern Kentucky Flooding victims.
COVID Update: 58 Actives In County As Of Monday Night
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) – The latest data released by the Breckinridge County Health Department indicates 58 active COVID cases locally as of Monday (08/01) night with three patients hospitalized. There have been 29 confirmed positives in the month of August. The total number of positive cases during the pandemic is just under 56-hundred (5,592) with at least 82 deaths blamed on the virus.
Alvin Mattingly
Alvin Mattingly, age 83 of Harned, died Saturday(07/30) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Margie Mattingly of Harned; 3 children: Alvina Powers of Hardinsburg; Melanie Woosley of Leitchfield and Brian Mattingly of Falls of Rough; 10 brothers and sisters: Morris Ray Mattingly of Jeffersonville, IN; Everett Louis Mattingly of Elizabethtown; Linda Marie Monroe, JoAnn Sheehan, Diane Marie Erickson, Vicky Sue Raque, Sharon Katherine Parrish, Sandra Gail Bush and Mike Mattingly of Louisville; Larry Mattingly of Harned; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St. Romuald Catholic Church Wednesday(8/3)morning at 11AM. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Tuesday(8/2) from 4-8 PM and Wednesday((8/3) after 8:30 AM. Prayer service will be Tuesday(8/2) at 7 PM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Crusade for Children.
Ken Woods
Ken Woods, 76 of Elizabethtown, died Sunday (07/31) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He is survived by 2 sisters: Fay Hall of Mauckport, Indiana and Regina Eberhardt of Flaherty and a brother: Jerry Woods of Custer. Funeral services will be Thursday (08/04) afternoon at 2 at the Trent- Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial with military honors will be in the Cloverport Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 12noon on Thursday.
Paul Garth Ledford
Paul Garth Ledford, age 84, of Irvington, died Sunday(7/31) at the Eastern Star Home in Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce Ledford; two sons, Mark and Steve Ledford; his brother, Scott Ledford; two sisters, Coni and JoAnn Ledford; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday(8/5) at 3:00 PM at the Ekron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Hager Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday(8/4) and at the church from Noon until the time of service Friday(8/5). Masonic Funeral Rites will be held at 6:00 Thursday(8/4) evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Flood Victims
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Tuesday it is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. A list of items can be found below. The items can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center on the Square or the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
William R. “Bill” Bland
William R. “Bill” Bland, 83 of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday (07/27) at his residence. He is survived by his son: Andrew Scott Bland of Louisville and a daughter: Bobbi Clark of Leitchfield. 1 granddaughter; a Brother: Donald Bland of Hardinsburg and a Sister: Toby Keenan of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be Thursday (08/04) morning at 11 at the St. Romuald Catholic Church with burial in the St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg after 4 Wednesday (08/03) afternoon and Thursday after 8:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School or St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Some Items Taken In Falls Of Rough FD Break-In Recovered, Investigation Continues
FALLS OF ROUGH (08/02/22) – The investigation continues into last week’s break-in and theft of equipment at the Falls of Rough Fire Department near the Breckinridge- Grayson County line. Some of the items from the break-in have been recovered, including some of the items near Macedonia Baptist Church in Breckinridge County. The department told WXBC News in a social media message that some items are still missing. The break-in is believed to have occurred last Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Suspects have been identified but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office or Fire Chief David Mercer.
Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 1
8/3/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Tinna Engler Jones, 51, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree criminal mischief and menacing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 19. Patrick W. Stout, 38, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth),...
Thomas E. Meadows
Thomas E. Meadows, age 66, of Battletown, died Saturday (7/30) at his residence. He is survived by his wife: Shirley Meadows; his daughter: Jacqueline Jo Brown of Ekron; his son: Travis Meadows of Flaherty; his sister: Elizabeth Mae Rexroat of Louisville; and one grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday (8/4) at the Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until 7 PM ET Wednesday (8/3) and after 9 AM ET Thursday (8/4) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wolf Creek Baptist Church.
Irvington City Council
8/1/2022—The Irvington City Council selected Bluegrass Engineering to provide engineering services for upcoming city projects at their regular meeting Monday evening. Councilmembers cited the firms’ familiarity with the city while working on past projects. In other business, the Council approved a motion to enter in a contract with...
Perry County, IN Authorities Warn Of Phony Deputy Phone Scam
TELL CITY (07/28/22) – Authorities in Perry County, Indiana are advising residents of a phone scam. Someone identifying themselves as a Deputy McCoy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is telling people they have a warrant and need to pay or they will be arrested. The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post this week that there is no such Deputy employed with the office and no one with the office will call you and tell you that you have a warrant. Do not give this subject any of your personal information.
Three Arrested In Hart County Murder
MAGNOLIA (07/29/22) – Kentucky State Police have arrested three men in connection to a fatal shooting in Hart County Friday night An investigation determined 78-year-old Robert W. Myers was shot and killed Friday night while confronting three white male suspects actively taking items from a residence on Hammonsville Road that Myers owned. Police announced Sunday 21-year-old Cecil Daniels and 31-year-old Brandon Hodge of Elizabethtown were arrested and charged with murder and lodged in the Hart County Detention Center, while 65-year-old Dale Hodge of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with complicity to commit murder and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.
