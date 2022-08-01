Breck Schools Open House To Be Held This Week

Paul Garth Ledford, age 84, of Irvington, died Sunday(7/31) at the Eastern Star Home in Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce Ledford; two sons, Mark and Steve Ledford; his brother, Scott Ledford; two sisters, Coni and JoAnn Ledford; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday(8/5) at 3:00 PM at the Ekron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Hager Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday(8/4) and at the church from Noon until the time of service Friday(8/5). Masonic Funeral Rites will be held at 6:00 Thursday(8/4) evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

IRVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO