ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Capitol Connection: DCFS audit, marijuana licenses

By Cole Henke
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7b5t_0h0XJVGq00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) joins Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials took questions from the Legislative Audit Commission this week, which focused on a pair of audits that came out this summer. The audits showed the department failed to make routine check-ins with children, despite the law requiring them to do so.

Also, the state has issued 149 new dispensary licenses this week, the first licenses issued since marijuana was first legalized. House Democrat Lashawn Ford joins Capitol Connection to discuss next steps for the market and how the state needs to help new owners successfully start their businesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

New Leaf Illinois announces grants to help expunge marijuana records

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation is awarding over $1 million in grants to multiple state organizations to help expunge cannabis records. TV station WGEM reports that New Leaf Illinois says the funding will help legal aid groups that represent people in court. The funding will also be used by community outreach groups in areas most affected by the war on drugs to educate people about the expungement process.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
WTAX

Illinois settles in cigarette suit

Illinois, New York City and three other states that sued the U.S. Postal Service have announced a settlement in which the agency agreed it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois’ share of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Senate, House negotiating inflation relief package

INDIANAPOLIS – If Hoosiers are getting a $225 automatic taxpayer refund, it won’t come from House Bill 1001. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy stripped the bill of its original language and replaced it with the language for Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3. State Sen. Travis Holdman, the committee chair, said […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chapin Rose
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois National Guard warns of backpay scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois National Guard is warning soldiers about a scam targeting their backpay, with callers claiming to be high ranking officers. Guard officials said a soldier answered a call on July 25 from someone claiming to be a First Sergeant. The caller instructed the soldier to log into the National Guard […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Audits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Capitol Connection#House#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Pritzker administration issues second wave of cannabis dispensary licenses

177 total licenses have been awarded to 100 percent social equity applicants; further expanding Illinois’ historic cannabis program. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) issued 28 additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries for 185 licenses on Friday, July 29, 2022. These awardees join the 149 conditional licenses issued by the Department on July 22, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 177. The Department’s Adult Use Cannabis webpage has been updated to include the latest awardees.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

VIDEO: Indiana Senators chased by protestors following passage of abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Tempers flared Saturday afternoon inside the Indiana Statehouse after the state senate narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban. Pro-abortion rights protestors were stationed outside the chamber all day chanting and booing and could be heard inside the chamber. Following the vote, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor was escorting Sen. Mike Young to the […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy