Piedmont Police Stats for July 1st thru 31st, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant. Piedmont Police Officers responded to 405 Calls for Service. 111 of those Calls for Service resulted in a report being filed. Piedmont Police Officers investigated 11 Traffic Accidents.
- 07/03 – AL Hwy 21/Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy
- 07/03 – US Hwy 278/North Center Ave
- 07/03 – US Hwy 278/AL Hwy 9
- 07/05 – AL Hwy 21/Katoma Creek Rd
- 07/05 – AL Hwy 21/Industrial Parkway
- 07/09 – Ginter Ave/York Circle
- 07/10 – AL Hwy 9/US Hwy 278
- 07/17- AL Hwy 9/Pine Street
- 07/27 – US Hwy 278/Nolan Street
- 07/29 – North Center Ave/Gadsden Street
- 07/30 – AL Hwy 21/Dry Creek Rd
Piedmont Police Officers made 120 Traffic Stops and issued 35 Traffic Citations.Piedmont Police Officers made 54 Arrest.
- 7/01 – Christopher Dale Rainey – Theft of Property 3rd
- 7/02 – Kevin Martin Oakes – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/02 – Demestress Quamaine Jackson – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/02 – Dustin Cecil Vaughn – Arrested for Another Agency (Probation Revocation)
- 7/03 – Terry Dale Frier – Domestic Violence 3rd
- 7/05 – Brandy Sue Ann Payne – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/05 – Christopher Barry Kelley – Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) ; Attempting to Elude ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/06 – Trevor Cole Anderson – Trafficking (Heroin); Possession w/ Intent to Distribute (Cocaine); Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Clonazepam & Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/07 – Kelly Rebecca Breeden – Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd
- 7/07 – Joseph Allen Breeden – Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd
- 7/07 – Elijah Gerald Johnson – F.T.P
- 7/07 – Stefon Stone Kirby – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- 7/08 – Misty Bishop Fugatt – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/09 – James Dante Dubose – F.T.A
- 7/11 – Dana Michelle Phillips – F.T.A ; F.T.P
- 7/11 – Jason Lee Nicholson – F.T.P
- 7/11 – Andrew Keith Bales – F.T.P
- 7/11 – Allan Scott Nicholson – F.T.A
- 7/11 – Jerry Keith Sanford – F.T.P x2
- 7/11 – Linda Marie Davenport – F.T.A x2
- 7/11 – Jennifer Ann Sims – F.T.A
- 7/11 – Erik J Earwood – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/12 – Taylor Lindsey Tapp – Driving Under the Influence
- 7/13 – Paul Damon Kirk – Arrested for Another Agency (Theft of Property 1st)
- 7/13 – Misty Faye Qualls – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/13 – Misty Faye Qualls – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/13 – Michael Anthony Baker – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/14 – Matthew Melvin Doss – F.T.A x5
- 7/14 – Adam Keith Tolbert – F.T.P x3
- 7/15 – Shane Ladon Shell – F.T.A x2 ; F.T.P
- 7/16 – Keith Bradley Savage – Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Heroin & Alprazolam) ; Resisting Arrest
- 7/18 – Shane Ladon Shell – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/18 – Kevin Scott McMurray – F.T.A x2 ; F.T.P x2
- 7/18 – Zachary Gene Peoples – Public Intoxication
- 7/19 – Wayne Browder Poole – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/20 – Beverly Ann Emanuel – Public Intoxication
- 7/20 – Kristy Michelle Hass – F.T.A
- 7/21 – Whitney Cheyenne Surrett – F.T.A x2
- 7/22 – Roger Warren Brogdon – Domestic Violence 3rd – Assault ; Domestic Violence 3rd – Criminal Mischief 3rd
- 7/22 – Roger Warren Brogdon – Attempting to Elude
- 7/22 – James Michael Bostick – Arrest for Another Agency (Revoked Bond)
- 7/23 – Lonnie Lee Lanfair – Criminal Trespass 3rd
- 7/23 – Joseph Wayne Davis – F.T.P
- 7/26 – Jason Lee Nicholson – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)
- 7/26 – Jesse Lee Cochran – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)_
- 7/26 – James Adam Pike – Illegal Possession of Prescription Meds
- 7/27 – James Michael Bostick – Arrested for Another Agency (Revoked Bond)
- 7/27 – Gabriel Jeremiah Hight – Harassing Communications
- 7/28 – Danny Eric Wheeler – Rape 2nd
- 7/30 – Alan Scott Nicholson – Domestic Violence 3rd
- 7/30 – Alan Scott Nicholson – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/31 – Joshua Wayne Ellison – Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 7/31 – Gary Douglas Rainey – Giving False Name
- 7/31 – Joshua Lee Easterwood – Domestic Violence 3rd
