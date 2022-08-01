Piedmont Police Stats for July 1st thru 31st, 2022

Calhoun Journal

August 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant. Piedmont Police Officers responded to 405 Calls for Service. 111 of those Calls for Service resulted in a report being filed. Piedmont Police Officers investigated 11 Traffic Accidents.

07/03 – AL Hwy 21/Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy

07/03 – US Hwy 278/North Center Ave

07/03 – US Hwy 278/AL Hwy 9

07/05 – AL Hwy 21/Katoma Creek Rd

07/05 – AL Hwy 21/Industrial Parkway

07/09 – Ginter Ave/York Circle

07/10 – AL Hwy 9/US Hwy 278

07/17- AL Hwy 9/Pine Street

07/27 – US Hwy 278/Nolan Street

07/29 – North Center Ave/Gadsden Street

07/30 – AL Hwy 21/Dry Creek Rd

Piedmont Police Officers made 120 Traffic Stops and issued 35 Traffic Citations.Piedmont Police Officers made 54 Arrest.

7/01 – Christopher Dale Rainey – Theft of Property 3rd

7/02 – Kevin Martin Oakes – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/02 – Demestress Quamaine Jackson – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/02 – Dustin Cecil Vaughn – Arrested for Another Agency (Probation Revocation)

7/03 – Terry Dale Frier – Domestic Violence 3rd

7/05 – Brandy Sue Ann Payne – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/05 – Christopher Barry Kelley – Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) ; Attempting to Elude ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/06 – Trevor Cole Anderson – Trafficking (Heroin); Possession w/ Intent to Distribute (Cocaine); Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Clonazepam & Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/07 – Kelly Rebecca Breeden – Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd

7/07 – Joseph Allen Breeden – Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd

7/07 – Elijah Gerald Johnson – F.T.P

7/07 – Stefon Stone Kirby – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

7/08 – Misty Bishop Fugatt – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/09 – James Dante Dubose – F.T.A

7/11 – Dana Michelle Phillips – F.T.A ; F.T.P

7/11 – Jason Lee Nicholson – F.T.P

7/11 – Andrew Keith Bales – F.T.P

7/11 – Allan Scott Nicholson – F.T.A

7/11 – Jerry Keith Sanford – F.T.P x2

7/11 – Linda Marie Davenport – F.T.A x2

7/11 – Jennifer Ann Sims – F.T.A

7/11 – Erik J Earwood – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/12 – Taylor Lindsey Tapp – Driving Under the Influence

7/13 – Paul Damon Kirk – Arrested for Another Agency (Theft of Property 1st)

7/13 – Misty Faye Qualls – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/13 – Misty Faye Qualls – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/13 – Michael Anthony Baker – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/14 – Matthew Melvin Doss – F.T.A x5

7/14 – Adam Keith Tolbert – F.T.P x3

7/15 – Shane Ladon Shell – F.T.A x2 ; F.T.P

7/16 – Keith Bradley Savage – Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Heroin & Alprazolam) ; Resisting Arrest

7/18 – Shane Ladon Shell – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/18 – Kevin Scott McMurray – F.T.A x2 ; F.T.P x2

7/18 – Zachary Gene Peoples – Public Intoxication

7/19 – Wayne Browder Poole – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/20 – Beverly Ann Emanuel – Public Intoxication

7/20 – Kristy Michelle Hass – F.T.A

7/21 – Whitney Cheyenne Surrett – F.T.A x2

7/22 – Roger Warren Brogdon – Domestic Violence 3rd – Assault ; Domestic Violence 3rd – Criminal Mischief 3rd

7/22 – Roger Warren Brogdon – Attempting to Elude

7/22 – James Michael Bostick – Arrest for Another Agency (Revoked Bond)

7/23 – Lonnie Lee Lanfair – Criminal Trespass 3rd

7/23 – Joseph Wayne Davis – F.T.P

7/26 – Jason Lee Nicholson – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)

7/26 – Jesse Lee Cochran – Arrested for Another Agency (F.T.A)_

7/26 – James Adam Pike – Illegal Possession of Prescription Meds

7/27 – James Michael Bostick – Arrested for Another Agency (Revoked Bond)

7/27 – Gabriel Jeremiah Hight – Harassing Communications

7/28 – Danny Eric Wheeler – Rape 2nd

7/30 – Alan Scott Nicholson – Domestic Violence 3rd

7/30 – Alan Scott Nicholson – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/31 – Joshua Wayne Ellison – Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) ; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/31 – Gary Douglas Rainey – Giving False Name

7/31 – Joshua Lee Easterwood – Domestic Violence 3rd

