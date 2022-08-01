Details emerge on 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Monday they have signed All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year contract extension, ending any chance that we would be traded before the upcoming season.Samuel had become disgruntled in the months following the 2021 season with his contract after several other wide receivers inked lucrative off-season deals. He had demanded a trade if a new deal would not be worked out.He had been set to be paid nearly $4 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021.His new deal is reportedly worth ...

