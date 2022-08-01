ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local mob podcast among Apple’s top shows

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A podcast produced by a Youngstown native is rising up the Apple charts.

Crooked City: Youngstown Ohio ,” a podcast focusing on organized crime in Youngstown, is getting a large audience on the Apple platform.

The podcast, which is produced by Emmy award-winner Marc Smerling along with Youngstown-based podcast producer and WKBN producer Johnny Chechitelli, is currently ranked #4 of all True Crime Shows and #9 on Apple’s Top Shows as of Monday.

The show hit all podcast platforms last week. There are 15 episodes, 30 to 45 minutes each, focusing on organized crime in Youngstown.

The shows premiere on Mondays (with commercials). Ad free versions can be listened to using a subscription service called The Binge .

