What You Need to Know About Downtown August 1st Friday & Block Party

A patch of clouds leftover from some early day showers is passing through SE KELOLAND. A few of these contain some lightning, so we’ll have at least a chance of spotty showers and thundershowers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND into the early evening. The rest of the area has clear skies. Today’s temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday, with the exception of areas underneath that patch of clouds.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO