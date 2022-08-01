ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Tragedy in Augusta County has left a farmer dead

 2 days ago
Page County home destroyed by fire

The investigation is underway into a fire that tore through a Page County home. Just before seven yesterday morning, the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company reports that multiple engines along with Page County’s Tower truck responded to a working house fire on Al Good Drive. No injuries were reported and...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
$400,000 home burns same day new owner was scheduled to move in

STANLEY, Aug. 1 — Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in [Monday]. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
STANLEY, VA
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
RICHMOND, VA
Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
ACPD investigating attempted arson incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is facing multiple charges associated with a brush fire that occurred Sunday night. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire and attempted arson around 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Family asking for help finding a Waynesboro teen missing for 2 weeks

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Wayesboro police are asking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl who has not been seen since July 19. 17-year old Charleigh Paluszak was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and silver necklace. She’s a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, and about 5’1″ and 112 pounds.
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Page One needs help keeping the lights on

LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LURAY, VA
Waynesboro noise ordinance goes into effect

Waynesboro Police are reminding you that by the end of the week, an amended Noise Ordinance will become effective. In July, Waynesboro City Council adopted an amended version of the City Code regarding unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet. In addition, the new code adds noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Drug court opening in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County has introduced a new program for drug users. The Virginia Supreme Court's Drug Treatment organization has been approved and is set to begin its own drug court. It is now waiting for approval to receive funding, hopefully by October. Attorney William Flory...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA

