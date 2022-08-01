Tragedy in Augusta County has left a farmer dead

969wsig.com
Three charged after turning themselves in for Waynesboro shooting
Police said they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
Page County home destroyed by fire
The investigation is underway into a fire that tore through a Page County home. Just before seven yesterday morning, the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company reports that multiple engines along with Page County’s Tower truck responded to a working house fire on Al Good Drive. No injuries were reported and...
$400,000 home burns same day new owner was scheduled to move in
STANLEY, Aug. 1 — Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in [Monday]. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
WHSV
Harrisonburg bank robber pleads guilty
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg, Virginia man, who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg on January 4, 2022, pled guilty Tuesday to federal armed bank robbery charges. 62-year-old Charles Joseph Hood pled guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of...
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Louisa community weighs in on woman’s death in homicide
The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley after she was found dead Sunday evening.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating attempted arson incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is facing multiple charges associated with a brush fire that occurred Sunday night. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire and attempted arson around 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
wina.com
Family asking for help finding a Waynesboro teen missing for 2 weeks
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Wayesboro police are asking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl who has not been seen since July 19. 17-year old Charleigh Paluszak was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and silver necklace. She’s a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, and about 5’1″ and 112 pounds.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society asking for help to get blind dog a home
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear The Shelters. All this month, 10 News will be highlighting adoptable pets to help out local shelters during a busy time of year. And the Lynchburg Humane Society has one dog that needs some extra love. Zo, a...
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
969wsig.com
Waynesboro noise ordinance goes into effect
Waynesboro Police are reminding you that by the end of the week, an amended Noise Ordinance will become effective. In July, Waynesboro City Council adopted an amended version of the City Code regarding unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet. In addition, the new code adds noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet.
cbs19news
Drug court opening in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County has introduced a new program for drug users. The Virginia Supreme Court's Drug Treatment organization has been approved and is set to begin its own drug court. It is now waiting for approval to receive funding, hopefully by October. Attorney William Flory...
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
