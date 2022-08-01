ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yum0Q_0h0XI7Ng00
Death Valley Flash Floods In this photo released by the National Park Service, is the damaged intersection of Kelbacker Road and Mojave Road in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Roads in and out of Death Valley National Park were closed after lanes mud and debris inundated lanes during weekend flash floods in eastern California, western Nevada and northern Arizona. Storm cells dumped localized heavy rain across the region, prompting closures of highways and campgrounds. (National Park Service via AP) (Uncredited)

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard.

Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened.

Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California's Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads. The rain also prompted closures of highways and campgrounds elsewhere, but no injuries were reported

The storms produced torrential downpours and the National Weather Service reported that more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain fell in 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, Arizona, which is close to the stateline with California.

In a mountainous area east of Los Angeles at the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, mudslides sent trees and large rocks onto roads, blocking them near the city of Yucaipa.

Forecasters said more thunderstorms were possible on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night

A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
NEVADA STATE
Turnto10.com

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
news3lv.com

Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Preserve#The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
8newsnow.com

Vegas Drives: Tubing at Lake Mead

Looking for some late summer fun? Swimming in the lake is a great way to cool off, but so is tubing. Bruce Nelson of Boating Lake Mead tells Las Vegas Now’s JC Fernandez all about the sport of tubing and tells 8 News Now all about the different types of towables, which can be used by all ages, in this week’s Vegas Drives sponsored by Centennial Hyundai.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands

The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families.   The recent results from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count and Survey, conducted in February, showed the largest increase in homelessness since 2019 and found 5,645 people experiencing homelessness. The number […] The post Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU — (AP) — In Hawaii, there's a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. It's an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy