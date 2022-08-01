ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Several crews respond to Bald Knob Road fire in Gatesville

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire crews responded over the weekend to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville.

The Gatesville, Levita and Flat Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 4:22 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road. As units arrived, heavy fire conditions were encountered – as the fire went into a heavy cedar area.

A second alarm was requested – bringing assistance from the Coryell City-Osage, Oglesby and Turnersville Fire Departments – along with more Gatesville Fire Department resources. The Texas A&M Forest Service was also requested to respond with ground and air resources.

Units started to attack the fire the best they could, but the fire would eventually burn onto five different properties. Texas A&M Forest Service arrived with dozers and brush units. A Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team also arrived with several additional brush trucks stationed in McGregor. Air resources dropped water and fire retardant on the fire, which helped tremendously to contain it.

As of around 12:51 a.m. Sunday, all local units have cleared the scene. The TIFMAS strike team remained on scene throughout the night to monitor the area. Gatesville FD returned that morning to continue to “mop up” the area and look for any trouble spots.

fox44news.com

One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
