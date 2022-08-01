Man injured after train hits semi-truck in Mexico

www.komu.com
Related
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
firesideguard.com
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
krcgtv.com
MoDOT to close Highway 63 ramp to Highway 54, drivers detoured to Summit Drive
JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT announced they would be closing the southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City in August. Starting Tuesday, August 16 the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will be closed for approximately two weeks. MoDOT officials said closure is necessary to safely...
KOMU
Man arrested in Jefferson City after firing gun into the air
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man for firing a gun into the air after officers responded to calls regarding a disturbance. The police department said they responded to the 600 block of Georgia Street Tuesday night after a report of a disturbance between multiple people.
kjluradio.com
Second man suspected of stealing tools from Cooper County construction site arrested
The second man suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Cooper County is arrested. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
KOMU
Lane closure on East Brown School Road scheduled starting Monday
COLUMBIA - Repairs for a section of East Brown School Road are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., according to a press release sent Thursday by Columbia Public Works. The work will begin around 300 feet east of the intersection of East Brown School Road and North...
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Ashland man sentenced for grazing victim with a bullet inside Hartsburg home
A Boone County man is sentenced for firing shots inside a Hartsburg home last year. Jimmy Bittle, III, of Ashland, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Bittle was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16
Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
KOMU
Road work scheduled on East Southampton Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Crews from Columbia Public Works will conduct road repairs on East Southampton Drive early next week. The work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. Crews will be repairing a crack and replacing the road along all three lanes of East Southampton Drive. The Columbia...
939theeagle.com
Como Smoke and Fire working on second restaurant location in Columbia
A popular barbecue restaurant plans to open its second Columbia location in October. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Como Smoke and Fire began the demolition process of the old Buckingham’s near Andy’s Frozen Custard in July. Buckingham’s sold to Como Smoke and Fire in April,...
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
KOMU
Moberly woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2020 murder
COLUMBIA - A Moberly woman will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in Boone County court. Angelica Benitez also pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the December 2020 death of a Jefferson City man, 25-year-old...
KOMU
Columbia Police to hold active assailant response training Aug. 27
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department will host free active assailant response training for the public later this month. Two sessions will take place at the CPD Regional Training Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required as there...
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
Comments / 0