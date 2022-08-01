ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

WHEC TV-10

State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
ROCHESTER, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
#Driving#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
WAYLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged with assault, robbery for Corning dispute

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on assault and theft charges after a dispute in the City of Corning, according to police. Darryl Partridge, 44, was arrested on August 1, 2022 by the City of Corning Police Department. Police said that officers responded to a dispute during which Partridge allegedly stole property. […]
FL Radio Group

Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000

Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
Public Safety
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges

A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
FARMINGTON, NY
WETM 18 News

WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Accused of Stealing From Local Business

A Penn Yan woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly stole items from a local business without paying for them. Officers located 35-year-old Marisha Tyler-Flores a short distance from the business and she was in possession of the stolen items. She was taken into custody and released on...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

