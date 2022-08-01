www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Rochester Man Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Yates County
A Rochester man was arrested following a traffic stop in Yates County. 28-year-old Luis Troche, Junior, was found to be driving on a suspended license due to a prior drunken driving conviction. Troche was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
WHEC TV-10
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
Penn Yan Woman Arrested on Yates County Superior Court Warrant
A 39-year-old Penn Yan woman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant out of Yates County Superior Court. The warrant was issued for Kerry Brown for allegedly violating her probation. Brown was arraigned in Yates County Court and sent to Yates County Jail. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
28-Year Old Wayne County Man Has 21-License Suspensions/Revocations
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Williamson on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Zackery S. Fisher, age 28, of Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Williamson as a result...
Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
Man charged with assault, robbery for Corning dispute
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on assault and theft charges after a dispute in the City of Corning, according to police. Darryl Partridge, 44, was arrested on August 1, 2022 by the City of Corning Police Department. Police said that officers responded to a dispute during which Partridge allegedly stole property. […]
Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000
Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
NYSP asking for help locating man in Dansville larceny investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Wayland are asking for assistance in locating an individual regarding recent larceny investigations in the Town of Dansville. NYSP is asking for assistance in identifying the man and the pickup truck pictured. Police said that the pickup appears to be an older model extended cab Ford […]
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges
A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Trespassing Complaint
A 66-year-old Seneca Falls man was arrested following the investigation into a trespassing complaint in the city. Martin Ches is accused of entering and remaining at a property from which he had previously been banned. It was also determined that the property owner also had an Order of Protection in effect against Ches.
Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
WHEC TV-10
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
Penn Yan Woman Accused of Stealing From Local Business
A Penn Yan woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly stole items from a local business without paying for them. Officers located 35-year-old Marisha Tyler-Flores a short distance from the business and she was in possession of the stolen items. She was taken into custody and released on...
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
