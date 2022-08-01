ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
MOORE, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
OKEMAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...

Comments / 0

Community Policy