Holdenville, OK

Oklahoma officer dead after attack by an inmate at a private prison

 2 days ago
A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
