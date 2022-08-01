Oklahoma officer dead after attack by an inmate at a private prison

www.5newsonline.com
Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility
A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
Correctional officer killed in attack by Oklahoma inmate
Authorities say a correctional officer at an Oklahoma correctional facility has died following an attack by an inmate.
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
DOC identifies correctional officer killed by inmate
A group of inmates were on their way back to their housing area from the recreation area when the officer was attacked.
Okemah man killed in Seminole County crash
Officials say a 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Cromwell.
Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
$10,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Oklahoma shop
Officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate a theft from a tactical supply store in McAlester.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
Body of Henryetta man recovered after boat, trailer found abandoned
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 66-year-old man of Henryetta died on Lake Eufaula at Gentry Creek Park in McIntosh County on August 1 around 3:30 p.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. David Duvall was recovered on August 2 around 6 a.m. Officials were made aware of an abandoned boat...
Oklahoma town still fighting for running water
For over a month, the town of Sasakwa has only had running water every other day.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney
Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
Abandoned boat found on Lake Eufaula, body found hours later
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified a man who drowned on Lake Eufaula Monday afternoon. Officials were called out to the water after an abandoned boat was found, along with a pickup truck parked near a boat ramp. The body of 66-year-old David...
Oklahoma pair arrested in child's death, body was burned
OKLAHOMA, USA — An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said. Police in Seminole, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, found the child's burned body...
Court docs: Seminole child became unresponsive after corporal punishment; body left inside home for 2 days before being burned
Formal charges have been brought against the Seminole couple arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose remains were discovered burned on an abandoned property in mid-July. Now, some of the gut-wrenching details are being revealed in recent court documents.
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents
WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
Creek County residents concerned about new RV park near superfund site
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — People who live in Creek County say they are concerned after a new RV park opened in Bristow, across the street from a superfund site under investigation by the EPA. The park is near the Turner Turnpike exit and Route 66. Some people are staying...
