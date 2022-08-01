'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, "Scoop the Poop!"Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.Check it out, and scoop the poop!

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO