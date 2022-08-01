'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

www.wtsp.com
Here’s when Tampa Bay students return to school
As summer break wraps up for students across Tampa Bay, people may be wondering when will kids return to the classroom.
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
Longboat Observer
Residents urge Manatee County to upgrade Lakewood Ranch pool plans
After more than a dozen Lakewood Ranch area residents attended a July 28 County Commission budget meeting, advocating for a 50-meter swimming pool at the future Premier Park project in Lakewood Ranch, instead of the previously proposed 25-meter pool, a county staff member confirmed such a change is feasible. Angela...
New utility rate to help combat pollution in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A slight but significant change is coming to utility bills in Sarasota County. Recently, the County Commission adopted an ordinance to allow homes to be assessed by a Stormwater Environmental Utility Rate. It's part of a long-term goal toward water quality improvement. Prior to this...
Mysuncoast.com
“No Swim” advisories lifted at select Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “no swim” advisories that were issued for three Sarasota beaches has been lifted after the receiving test results for normal levels of bacteria from the Florida Department of Health. The beaches where the advisories have recently lifted are Bird key/ Ringling Causeway, Venice...
WATCH: Video shows bold manatee chasing gator in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured by a man at a Sarasota park shows a manatee chasing an alligator. In the video, Dennis Osha records a manatee keeping an alligator in front of it as both animals swim across the water at Myakka River State Park. The Everglades Holiday...
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Deputies, turtle volunteers rescue dozens of lost sea turtle hatchlings
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of sea turtle hatchlings were found wandering around the lobby of a hotel on St. Pete Beach. Several hatchlings were also found in the parking lot and even inside a drain. Pinellas County deputies say they got a call from the hotel security...
destinationtampabay.com
58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters
Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to give renters more time when rent goes up. "It is becoming incredibly difficult for people to find a place, and then ultimately we end up with families that are potentially homeless for a period of time,” Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners Chair Kimberly Overman said.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword
The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, "Scoop the Poop!"Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.Check it out, and scoop the poop!
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
Dunedin hopes garbage truck fires serve as wake-up call for trash customers
After multiple garbage truck fires, the City of Dunedin is reminding its trash customers to dispose of hazardous and flammable waste products properly.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
995qyk.com
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
Don't skimp on sun protection. Skin cancer cases are up in Florida, data shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A concerning, but probably not surprising trend is happening in Florida. Skin cancer cases are on the rise. In Florida specifically, the analysts at QuoteWizard found a 10% increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years. This finding goes against the overall trend of Northern states having the highest rates.
Here's a sneak peek of Sarasota's potential new city seal designs
SARASOTA, Fla. — The City of Sarasota is another step closer to nailing down its new look with six new city seal designs on the table. In May, local leaders launched a contest to create a new seal, accepting submissions from graphic designers to amateur sketch artists alike. A "diverse panel of community members" then used the results from a public survey to help them narrow down the top six options.
Comments / 5