LISTEN: Former Florida Rep Explains His Forward Party

The owners of a ranch in Alaska say that one of their cows recently fell victim to what appears to have been the mysterious cattle mutilation phenomenon. According to a local media report, the troubling case occurred last week near the community of Delta Junction, when a pair of little girls stumbled upon the downed creature in a wooded area adjacent to a field where Tangy and her husband Matt Bates keep some of their cattle. Eerily, the slain animal bore many of the wounds associated with the cattle mutilation phenomenon, specifically having had its ears, eyes, reproductive organs, and udder removed with what seemed to be surgical precision.

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO