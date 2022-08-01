Fifteen health centers will administer monkeypox vaccines starting Monday

Guilt tripping through American history has become almost as popular for vacationers as Florida. It's a vacation from current political reality. In Connecticut the latest guilt trip involves the executions carried out here in the 1600s by the earliest European colonists against 11 of their number accused of witchcraft. The first known witchcraft execution in North America was that of a Windsor woman who was hanged in Hartford in 1647. This was just eight years after the Connecticut colony had distinguished itself more favorably by adopting the Fundamental Orders, a constitution establishing a government and taking more small steps toward democracy.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO