Fifteen health centers will administer monkeypox vaccines starting Monday

Connecticut should feel guilty about the present, not the distant past
Guilt tripping through American history has become almost as popular for vacationers as Florida. It's a vacation from current political reality. In Connecticut the latest guilt trip involves the executions carried out here in the 1600s by the earliest European colonists against 11 of their number accused of witchcraft. The first known witchcraft execution in North America was that of a Windsor woman who was hanged in Hartford in 1647. This was just eight years after the Connecticut colony had distinguished itself more favorably by adopting the Fundamental Orders, a constitution establishing a government and taking more small steps toward democracy.
Politicians distribute goodies but ignore education disaster
While Governor Lamont and Connecticut's members of Congress seek re-election by touring the state distributing money for supposedly wonderful new projects and programs, what was already a catastrophe is getting worse and hardly being noticed. It's the failure of education in the cities and especially New Haven, whose Board of...
Report: CT’s pension debt remains high despite residents’ personal wealth
When Connecticut deposits roughly $4.1 billion into its pension funds this fall, it will mark the third consecutive year the state used its budget surplus to whittle down the massive pension debt accrued over more than seven decades. But a recent analysis from The Pew Charitable Trusts provided a sobering...
Letter to the editor: Votes for Deneen
We are excited to support Mary Deneen in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Judge of Probate in East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor. Mary is qualified, smart, and full of energy to serve the public. Connecticut Democrats have a long record of giving responsible jobs to promising young adults....
