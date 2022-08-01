www.dl-online.com
Milton and Leone Steichen
Leone Marie (Anderson) Steichen, age 93, died July 27, 2021, at her home in Auburndale, FL, with family by her side. She was born June 23, 1928, in Detroit Lakes, MN, the daughter of Lars and Mary (Jacoby) Anderson. Leone was raised on her family’s farm and received her education at the Richwood District School.
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 3-14
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Duane H. Henrikson
Duane H. Henrikson age 96 of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Audubon, MN died July 30, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. Duane Henrik Henrikson was born July 8, 1926 in Audubon, MN to Albert and Myrtle (Peterson) Henrikson. He attended District 121 Country School and later Audubon High School. He then served in the United States Army during WWII. Following his discharge he returned to Michigan, where he worked for the Hudson Car Company. It was in Michigan where Duane met Opal Wynn. On June 10, 1948 they were united in marriage in Roseville, Michigan. They moved to Audubon, MN in 1949. They owned and operated the Audubon Café for ten years. They later owned and operated the Joy Land Resort on Big Cormorant Lake for the next thirty summers and for several winters they cooked at the Greystone Hotel in Detroit Lakes. In his later years he worked as a realtor for the Continental Land Co. in Lake Park, MN.
John Anderson
BLUFFTON, Minn. - John Anderson, 66, Bluffton, Minn., died Sunday, July 31, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Verndale (Minn.) Family Life Church. Interment will be in Greenlaw Cemetery in Verndale. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral...
Frances M. Hoppert
Frances Mary Hoppert was born May 15, 1934 in Hillview, South Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Kelsch) Malsom. She passed away Friday July 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Frances grew up and attended school...
Detroit Lakes man dies after I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO — A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, man who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Friday afternoon, July 29, died Monday, according to his obituary. According to information released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the...
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Dancers can win VIP WE Fest tickets for 2023
DETROIT LAKES — Dancers will have a daily chance to win tickets to WE Fest 2023. Couples and individual dancers are invited to compete in the event. Organizer Heather Ware Nelson explained each competitor will be brought on stage and music from the artists performing that day will be played. The dancers need to create a 90-second dance right then and there for the three guest judges. The dance competition will be held on the Barn Stage at 5:30 p.m. each day, starting Thursday, Aug. 4. The final nine contestants will perform for the prizes after Tanya Tucker performs on the main stage on Saturday, Aug. 6.
County swallows hard and OKs bid for Highland Drive Project
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County commissioners gritted their teeth and agreed to move forward with the Highland Drive project, even though higher construction costs raised the overall price by about $460,000. The board on Tuesday approved the low bid of $2.26 million from Sellin Brothers Inc. of Hawley. The...
Legion softball: Wadena takes part in historic Legion softball state tournament in Mankato
WADENA – 27 teams signed up for the inaugural Minnesota American Legion softball season this summer, and only eight of them earned a trip to Mankato for the first-ever state tournament. Despite going 0-3, Wadena was one of those eight teams that made history last weekend. The Post 171...
Golf: Five former Lakers compete at MGA Women's Amateur Championship in Rochester
ROCHESTER – Five former members of the Detroit Lakes girls golf team competed in the 2022 Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship at Rochester Golf and Country Club last week. Maddie Herzog paced the group of Laker alumni with a sixth-place finish score of 226. The North Dakota St....
County Board District 1: For Craig Hall, roads and sheriff's office would come first
DETROIT LAKES — Craig Hall wants to put his background in business and township government to work on the Becker County Board. Hall, a lifelong resident of Becker County, has been active in the community in many ways: He has served on the Height of Land Township Board for the past 12 years, including three years as chairman. He served in the Minnesota National Guard; he worked as engineering manager at TEAM Industries in Park Rapids for 10 years; and he spent 10 years as co-owner of Manufacturing Solutions of Minnesota, which he described as a $30 million business with about 50 employees in several locations – Cottage Grove, Minn., Cedar Falls, Iowa and Kansas City, Mo. The company makes cutting tools for use on Bobcat-style equipment. He is now area sales manager at DMG Mori.
Cornering speed: Barrel races turn 4-wheelers into 2-wheelers at Becker County Fair on July 29
DETROIT LAKES — Cars, trucks and ATV side-by-sides raced around the tight corners of the automotive barrel racing event at the Becker County Fair on July 29. Spectators packed the grandstand on Friday to watch racers maneuver their vehicles around three barrels in a tight racing course at the county fairgrounds.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 6, 2007 MORTGAGOR: Chad R. Brown, a single man. MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 10, 2007 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 549675. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC. Dated March 14, 2017 Recorded March 17, 2017, as Document No. 640820. And thereafter assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.. Dated February 15, 2022 Recorded February 15, 2022, as Document No. 687458. TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 401 South Lake Street, Frazee, MN 56544 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 500290000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeasterly One-half (NE’ly ½) of Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) of Block Four (4) of John Neuner’s Second Addition to the Townsite of Frazee, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,085.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,652.44 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 25, 2022 J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 22-004232 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Document version 1.2 July 20, 2021 (Aug. 3, 10 17, 24, 31; Sept. 7 , 2022) 87710.
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
A rude awakening: Perham police officer drops off intoxicated man at wrong home
PERHAM — A Perham police officer drove an intoxicated man about 10 miles outside of city limits, down a long gravel driveway and allowed him to enter a farmhouse. The problem was, he didn’t live there. The homeowner, Kristen Brown, said around 1 a.m. Monday, July 25, her...
Quick action saves 2-year-old found face-down in water in Otter Tail County
A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.
County Board District 1: Tim Clements would put law enforcement, township experience to work on county board
DETROIT LAKES — Tim Clements, 58, of Snellman says he is running for the District 1 seat on the Becker County Board because, he said, “I care deeply about the health and safety of this county and the people that live in it. I am fiscally conservative and would use that philosophy when it comes to your tax dollars.”
Area pickleball players gather for Big Guns Shootout
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Pickleball club held its annual Big Guns Shootout tournament at the Detroit Lakes pickleball courts. Teams of two played nine rounds to 11 last Thursday morning. The winners of the Big Guns Shootout were decided by overall record and scoring instead of a head-to-head bracket.
Filed in District Court State of Minneso
Filed in District Court State of Minnesota STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-1412 Estate of: MARY L. SIMON, AKA MARY LOU SIMON, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 7. 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 21, 2022, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Rebecca A. Sheggeby whose address is 2605 Darling Dr. NW, Alexandria, MN 56308 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: 7/25/22 BY THE COURT Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 7/25/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator - Renelle Fenno The Hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Kelly L. Jenzen Firm: Johnston Law Office, P.A. Street: Easton Place, 510 22nd Ave. E., # 101 City, State, ZIP: Alexandria, MN 56308 Attorney License No: 301917 Telephone: (320) 762-8814 FAX: (320) 762-9111 Email: jenzen@johnstonlawoff.com (Aug. 3 & 10, 2022) 87711.
