Cerja and Richardson win Bassmaster Junior National Championship

www.elizabethton.com
Related
paigemindsthegap.com
A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
KFVS12
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
WBBJ
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
WBBJ
Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale happens soon. Don’t miss out on all the fun!. To find out more details on all the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
WBBJ
Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31
JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of July, and was 7/31, also known as 731 Day here in Jackson. “Today is 731 Day, literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse
Obion County has a new Clerk and Master following swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse on Monday. Chancellor Mike Maloan issued the oath to Emily Hall, of Union City, who takes the position following the retirement of former Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. A large crowd of friends and family filled...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40
JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder. Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March. Marshals say four victims were found at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hcmc-tn.org
Henry County Medical Center Achieves 5-Star Rating by CMS; One of Only 429 Hospitals and One of 5 in the State of TN
Paris, TN – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services updated their hospital quality star ratings the end of July and Henry County Medical Center achieved the highest rating as a 5-star facility. HCMC is one of only 429 hospitals in the country and only one of five in the state of TN to achieve such recognition.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
WBBJ
Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man. The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history...
WBBJ
Monte Cooper named as new Chief Operating Officer for JEA
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a named a new Chief Operating Officer. JEA announced on Monday that Monte Cooper has been appointed to the position following an open application process and several weeks of interviews with other candidates. JEA says that says this choice goes along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
WBBJ
Milan police respond to shooting near Rose Garden Apartments
MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is addressing a shooting near a local apartment complex. According to Chief Bobby Sellers, officers responded to possible shots fired near Rose Garden Apartments on Ellis Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say at this time they believe shots were fired...
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
Chester County Independent
Robbery suspects held on $250,000 bond
Jeffie Glenn Simmons Jr., 30, of Paris, and Quienton Devon Woods, 29, of Toone, have been charged in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred near Jacks Creek on Sunday morning July 24, 2022. The pair was identified by investigators as persons of interest early in the investigation and jailed on unrelated charges.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/01/22 – 08/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Comments / 0