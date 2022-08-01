ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mug Featuring Sculpture from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?

Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Specialty Food and Beverage, Popcorn Buckets, and More Revealed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom

Ghoulish delights both sweet and savory will tantalize tastebuds at this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Let’s see what’ll be offered!. Welcome foolish foodies to the wickedest Disney Foodie Guide of the year – so far, that is. If you’re a fan of the spooky season, you’re in for a treat because this year Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park is filled with plenty of eats and treats to get you in the Halloween spirit. The culinary teams have conjured up some frightfully fun delights for you to indulge in during your trip to Magic Kingdom Park during the Halloween season and at this beloved event on select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/27/2022 (MagicBand+ Launches, New Toy Story Land Apparel, MagicBand+ Syncs with Beacons of Magic, & More)

Good Morning, World Travelers. Today is the highly anticipated launch of MagicBand+. We’re rope dropping EPCOT to shop the selection, and then try it out. Let’s get going!. Pin Traders is the only location at EPCOT that you can buy a MagicBand+, currently. Of course, we were one of the first guests in the door. We already found most designs over at Magic Kingdom, but here we discovered a Disney snacks and Mickey Mouse design.
SHOPPING
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride

Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland

While Mickey’s Toontown is currently being reimagined at Disneyland, today we noticed the first coat of paint on the walls that surround the land. As you approach the entrance to the land, if you look over the bridge that carries the Disneyland Railroad you can see the walls that hide the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show building behind Toontown are now being painted to appear like hills.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Removing Last of COVID-19 Warning Signage

As Walt Disney World continues to try to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning signs about the disease are being removed around resort property. The signs notified guests that by entering a public space, they ran the risk of contracting COVID, and that they assumed all risks involved. But as testing requirements are coming to a close, face coverings are optional, and physical distancing is no longer being enforced, much of the resort’s operations are close to how they were prior to the shutdown in March 2020.
TRAVEL

