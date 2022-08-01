San Diego County gas prices drop for 47th straight day

www.kpbs.org
Gas prices drop as supply rises, due to San Diegans driving less and buying electric cars
SAN DIEGO — Gas prices across San Diego County have been slowly dropping over the past two months. In June, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit a high of $6.37. On Monday, the average was $5.57. “That is down 13 cents from just a week...
kusi.com
San Diego Housing Market: Median sales price increases $60k in past year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are more than halfway into the year and there has been some dramatic changes in the real estate industry…. Realtor, Kara Kay said, “8% increase appreciation year over year, a normal market sees 3-4% appreciation. We are still far above where we would need to be to be considered in a recession in the housing market. I always recognize inflation, but for now it’s important to separate inflation from the housing market.”
kusi.com
San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
San Diego County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase By 17
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths linked to the virus, while COVID-positive hospitalizations increased by 17 Tuesday. The new data increase the county’s cumulative totals to 887,636 infections and 5,417 deaths since the pandemic began. Current...
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Leak in Tijuana wastewater pipes causing issues in San Diego
Two wastewater pipes in Tijuana are under repair after officials noticed sewage spilling Saturday.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
pacificsandiego.com
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
sandiegocountynews.com
Port, City of Chula Vista celebrate groundbreaking of Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Chula Vista, CA–Officials from the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista gathered for a historic event on July 27 to ceremonially break ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center – the catalyst project for the Chula Vista Bayfront. They were joined by...
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
NBC San Diego
Gas Leak Prompts Closure of Freeway Transition Ramp in Santee
A gas leak prompted the closure of a major freeway connector in Santee Monday morning but reopened it around 2:45 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said. The connector ramp between eastbound state Route 52 and southbound SR-67 was closed at about 11 a.m. as San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked to contain a gas leak nearby, Caltrans said.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7
San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season! Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego.
San Diego County Health Officials Report 897 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while the virus-related death toll rose by eight since last week. Another 1,223 virus cases were confirmed Sunday, along with 1,909 Saturday and 1,738 Friday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total to 887,636 since the pandemic began.
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline
Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
