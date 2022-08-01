2-month-old baby, female teen killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, Brownsville police say

www.krgv.com
KRGV
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
Police: Two men shot by e-scooter driver
The NYPD is currently searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place in Brownsville on Wednesday.
KRGV
Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning. At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting. Guerra says a homeowner...
kurv.com
Man Shot Dead Inside Monte Alto Home
Homicide investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are gathering clues after a man was shot and killed at a home in Monte Alto Wednesday morning. A little after 7 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from the homeowner who said he shot a man who was armed with a knife. Deputies found the victim dead inside the home on the 8200 block of Trimble avenue and initiated a homicide investigation.
Mission man dies from head injury after truck runs over his foot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on July 30. The DPS news release said the incident occurred at about 7:24 p.m. on Bryan Road south of 7 Mile Line north of Mission. A preliminary investigation showed a red 2021 GMC Sierra truck, occupied by one male driver […]
Suspect charged with murder, victim identified in deadly shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 1. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was charged with murder, a first degree felony, in connection to the shooting. On […]
KRGV
DPS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Donna
One man died and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Donna Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue, south of FM 495 in Donna. Preliminary investigation revealed a green Chevrolet...
BPD: Newborn, mom killed in rollover, driver asleep at wheel
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the names of the individuals in the rollover BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-month-old baby was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night. The Brownsville Police Department said the baby and her mother were killed in the accident after being ejected from the vehicle. At 4:25 p.m. […]
KRGV
One dead after rollover crash in Hidalgo
One person died after a rollover crash early Monday morning in Hidalgo, according to Hidalgo Fire Chief Robert Rojas. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. near the 10th St. and Coma Avenue overpass. One person died in the crash. Others were taken to the hospital. The crash remains under...
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing man found safe, reunited with family, Brownsville police say
UPDATE at 8:28 a.m.: Eusebio Gonzalez was found safe and has been reunited with his family, Brownsville police say. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Original story: The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen Monday at noon by his home on La Plaza...
Man arrested on murder charge after fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to a release by McAllen Police Department. On Monday, the McAllen Police Department received a call, and the caller said he “shot […]
Rollover crash kills Donna man, other hospitalized
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night. DPS said the accident happened around 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue south of FM 495 in Donna. The initial investigation showed a green Chevrolet Suburban, occupied by two people, was traveling southbound on Border Avenue south of FM […]
kurv.com
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
37-Year-Old Guillermo Moreno Correa Killed, 1 Person Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident In Donna (Donna, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a one-vehicle fatal accident that took place on Sunday night. The report also detailed that the incident took place around 8:16 PM on Border Avenue in Donna.
Suspect wanted in vehicle theft, additional suspect charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of vehicle theft; one arrest has already been made in the case. An arrest warrant has been issued at the McAllen Municipal Court for Eric Roberto Garza, 30, for auto theft as a state jail felony. […]
KRGV
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping investigation arrested
A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Wednesday. Michelle Lee Rubio was taken into custody by police on July 29 for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release from the department.
