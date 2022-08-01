2-month-old baby, female teen killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, Brownsville police say

Homicide investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are gathering clues after a man was shot and killed at a home in Monte Alto Wednesday morning. A little after 7 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from the homeowner who said he shot a man who was armed with a knife. Deputies found the victim dead inside the home on the 8200 block of Trimble avenue and initiated a homicide investigation.

MONTE ALTO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO