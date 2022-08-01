Lawrence murder suspect identified

www.wibw.com
WIBW
Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman is behind bars on 111 counts related to fraud after she stole personal information from coworkers, acquaintances and neighbors and used it to charge thousands to their bank accounts. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, investigators arrested Billie Jean Peterson,...
KWCH.com
Months-long investigation leads to arrest of Lawrence fraud suspect
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawrence Police Department Investigators arrested a local woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances, and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months. Billie Jean Peterson, 25, of...
With 15-year-old charged in Olathe homicide, prosecutor concerned about surge of teen crime
A 15-year-old has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in an Olathe homicide. Prosecutors plan to try the teen as an adult.
wibwnewsnow.com
Lawrence Man Arrested In Double Homicide Case
A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase. The two shootings were reported just a few blocks apart. The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m., and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old...
Independence man found guilty of shooting, killing Oriana Starr in Dec. 2020
A Jackson County jury Wednesday found Brandon McDaniel guilty in the December 2020 murder of his girlfriend.
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
KMBC.com
KBI: Search warrant executed at Unified Government of WYCO in ongoing investigation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that its investigators executed a search warrant at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Authorities said in a news release that the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain...
WIBW
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
abc17news.com
Man arrested in deadly Lawrence crime spree had history of drug convictions
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — A man arrested for killing two men at two homes miles apart from each other then shooting at police spent time in prison for possession of narcotics and aggravated assault, among other crimes. Lawrence Police released the man’s name Sunday night, but KCTV5 has a...
KCTV 5
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government following ‘allegations’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government today, according to a press release from the KBI. They said the search warrant executed Aug. 3 “relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.”
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
WIBW
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
KCMO police find formerly missing man
Kansas City, Missouri, police have located a formerly missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two killed in overnight Lawrence shootings; suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man are dead after shootings in two Lawrence homes early Sunday. Lawrence police arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible after a chase on Kansas Highway 10. They allege that the man fired shots at an officer from the car window during the pursuit, according to a news release from the department Sunday morning.
KCTV 5
Man shot and killed in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene of a shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7 a.m. There they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KMBC.com
Driver dies in high-speed collision on Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved in a high-speed crash Tuesday night near Van Brunt Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard is dead. Kansas City, Missouri, police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding down Van Brunt when they flew through a red light and hit a Toyota Avalon that was driving through the intersection with Linwood.
KCPD locates parent of found child Tuesday
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a parent of a 4-5 year old boy found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.
