Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

cw39.com
Related
cw39.com
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Janice Lenhart, 82, is recovering from a bad fall. “I just decided I would start walking and so I put the walker away and I walk,” said Lenhardt, a retired teacher who lives in Taylor. “I’m not telling you that it doesn’t hurt,” she said,...
cw39.com
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders. But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches....
cw39.com
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in...
cw39.com
Dangerous heat today in Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Dangerous heat alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Here in Houston we can expect to feel like 105° Thursday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details on temperatures around the state. The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory with tips on staying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
North Texas wildfires almost fully contained
HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed. The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it’s turning management of the “Chalk Mountain fire” over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
cw39.com
‘The Official Beer of Freedom’ hitting shelves of nearly 200 Texas H-E-B stores
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is truly a patriotic state, there’s no doubt about that and it seems the shelves of its own grocery stores will be ringing the freedom songs in the tune of The Official Beer of Freedom. Armed Forces Brewing Company has announced it will be...
cw39.com
Occasional rain for Houston, most of Texas stays dry
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain chances are a bit lower for Houston for a couple of days, but at least there’s still a chance. Much of Texas can’t say the same. Places like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will be mainly dry for the next 7 days. Locally,...
cw39.com
Study says Texas is the 8th worst state for healthcare in 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a new focus on the priority of healthcare. With new variants still infecting people across the nation, it is imperative that everyone has access to affordable and quality healthcare. WalletHub has released a new study determining which states are the best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Medical Experts Share What Vaccines College Students Need To Have
Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – We’re a day closer for families getting ready to send their children to college, and health experts want to make sure incoming students are medically safe for their next life chapter. Medical experts at A&M – Central Texas say common shots students should...
cw39.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,692,912 which is 759% higher than the state average of $313,339.
cw39.com
Report says this certain cookie is the cookie of Texas & it may surprise you
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eat This, Not That! is a very popular food publication that has all sorts of regular and sometimes hot takes when it comes to food. Since National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (arguably the most popular cookie on the planet) is Thursday, August 4 we wanted to see how it stacked up throughout the states.
cw39.com
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Texas backyards turn profits? This app lets you rent out your backyard as a private dog park
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a backyard and need some extra side cash? A new mobile phone app allows you to rent out your backyard space as a private dog park. It’s called Sniffspot. Just download the app, make an account and you can find private dog parks around North Texas hosted by area locals.
cw39.com
3 $50,000 winning Texas Lottery Powerball tickets sold across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the big drawing for the Powerball is set for August 1, in the last drawing there were some lucky Texans, not lucky enough to win the $170 million jackpot, but lucky enough to win a good junk of money. The Texas Lottery reports while no...
cw39.com
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor’s office. The office said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing over $305.5 million in emergency SNAP benefits this month. That total is expected to help about 1.5 million households in the state.
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
Comments / 0