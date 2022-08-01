ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
cw39.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders. But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches....
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Dangerous heat today in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Dangerous heat alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Here in Houston we can expect to feel like 105° Thursday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details on temperatures around the state. The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory with tips on staying...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
cw39.com

North Texas wildfires almost fully contained

HOUSTON (CW39) A 2-week-old wildfire in north Texas is almost fully contained and officials say fewer firefighters are needed. The multi-agency southern area incident management team said it’s turning management of the “Chalk Mountain fire” over to the Texas A&M forest service, after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Occasional rain for Houston, most of Texas stays dry

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain chances are a bit lower for Houston for a couple of days, but at least there’s still a chance. Much of Texas can’t say the same. Places like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will be mainly dry for the next 7 days. Locally,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Study says Texas is the 8th worst state for healthcare in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a new focus on the priority of healthcare. With new variants still infecting people across the nation, it is imperative that everyone has access to affordable and quality healthcare. WalletHub has released a new study determining which states are the best...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
cw39.com

Medical Experts Share What Vaccines College Students Need To Have

Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – We’re a day closer for families getting ready to send their children to college, and health experts want to make sure incoming students are medically safe for their next life chapter. Medical experts at A&M – Central Texas say common shots students should...
KILLEEN, TX
cw39.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,692,912 which is 759% higher than the state average of $313,339.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Report says this certain cookie is the cookie of Texas & it may surprise you

DALLAS (KDAF) — Eat This, Not That! is a very popular food publication that has all sorts of regular and sometimes hot takes when it comes to food. Since National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (arguably the most popular cookie on the planet) is Thursday, August 4 we wanted to see how it stacked up throughout the states.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cw39.com

Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor’s office. The office said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing over $305.5 million in emergency SNAP benefits this month. That total is expected to help about 1.5 million households in the state.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy