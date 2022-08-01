How Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke are mobilizing in race for Texas governor, 100 days out

www.chron.com
Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."
Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImages from WikiCommons images. In just 100 days, Texans will choose between current Texas Gov Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas/Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
Texans are ready to leave the state.
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Before he was sentenced to federal prison Monday afternoon, the North Texas man who was convicted earlier this year of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while carrying a holstered handgun and wearing a helmet, body armor and zip-tie handcuffs apologized and said he regretted everything. Guy...
While you were worried about monkey pox and Johnny Depp's divorce this was happening. Bias, indoctrination, and hostility toward self-governance present in the state’s education system has shocked and outraged Texans, resulting in demands for their public servants to act at local and state levels. As Texas Scorecard has illuminated throughout this investigative series, however, multiple infiltrations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wielding these same threats are also present in the state’s education apparatus.
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
(Bloomberg) -- Intensifying Texas heat is poised to test the power grid on Thursday with demand seen topping 80 gigawatts for the first time ever. Ample winds twirling turbines are expected to bolster electricity supplies, reducing the threat or outages as homeowners and businesses crank up air conditioners across the second-largest US state, according to data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc.
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Texas students could see drastic changes in social studies curriculum for the next 10 years, hinging upon a once-a-decade rewrite from the Texas State Board of Education.
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem, a potential...
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
