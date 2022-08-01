Dazy – “Rollercoaster Ride” & “Peel”

www.stereogum.com
Related
Stereogum
City Of Caterpillar Announce First Album In 20 Years
The Richmond post-hardcore band City Of Caterpillar have been reunited for a few years now. Back in 2017, they went into the studio to record a track that they had written shortly after the release of their 2002 self-titled debut and also shortly before they broke up. And today they’re announcing their first full-length album in 20 years. It’s called Mystic Sisters, and it was produced by the band and mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley.
Stereogum
Will Sheff – “Estrangement Zone”
Okkervil River leader Will Sheff has announced his debut solo album, Nothing Special, which will be out in October. He recorded it with his Okkervil bandmates Will Graefe and Benjamin Lazar Davis, as well as Christian Lee Hutson, Dawes’ Griffin Goldsmith, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Zac Rae. The album also features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and Fruit Bats/Bonny Light Horseman’s Eric D. Johnson. It was engineered by John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore over three separate sessions.
Stereogum
Winter – “atonement” (Feat. Hatchie)
Winter is the eponymous project of the Los Angeles-based musician Samira Winter, who has been putting out dreamy music under the name for a few years. Today, she’s announcing a new album called What Kind Of Blue Are You?. Its lead single “atonement” features Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam & Joe Agius; Winter will play in Hatchie’s band later this year on some European dates that Winter will also open for.
Stereogum
Whitmer Thomas – “Rigamarole” (Prod. Jay Som)
The comedian Whitmer Thomas has been putting out music of his own for a while now, and he’s struck up a creative partnership with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, who produced his Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here EP that came out earlier this year. Today, Thomas is announcing a new full-length album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was also produced by Duterte. The LP also features contributions from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford. Lead single “Rigamarole” is punchy and bright and Thomas sounds a bit like Conor Oberst on it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Dan Friel – “Thrash Compactor”
The Brooklyn noise-pop OG Dan Friel — formerly of Parts & Labor, currently of Upper Wilds — has a new solo album called Factoryland dropping two weeks from now on limited edition cassette, part of Thrill Jockey Records’ 30th anniversary series. To hype up the tape this week, he shared a new song, the spectacularly titled “Thrash Compactor.” (Other song names I like on the tracklist include “Rust Clouds” and “Trash Dunes.”) The teaser track is a warped excursion through the world of keyboards and drum machines that sounds like circuitry frying in the best way. Listen below.
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Exile”
Bonny Light Horseman are still a couple months away from the release of their second album, Rolling Golden Holy, which is out in October. They’ve shared “California” and “Summer Dream” from it so far, and today they’re back with the album’s opener, “Exile,” which is pillowy and warm. “The lyrics of this one, open-ended as they may be, are filled with primal and mythological fears–lion’s dens, hurricanes, wild eyes and the deep dark,” the group’s Eric D. Johnson wrote in a statement. “Fears that are conquered by, naturally, love love love. But please, feel free to take what you want from this one, story-wise. And if nothing more, throw it on and do a slow-spin groove in front of your speakers.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Gordi – “Stranger” & “Visitor”
Next month, Australian Artist To Watch Gordi (Sophie Payten) will release a new EP, Inhuman. We’ve heard a couple track so far: “Way I Go” and the title track. Now, Payten is sharing two more: “Stranger” and “Visitor.”. “The tracks are about detachment and...
Stereogum
Peel Dream Magazine – “Pad”
Peel Dream Magazine are back. We haven’t heard from the Joe Stevens-led project since 2020’s surprise EP Moral Panics, which emerged in the aftermath of that year’s breakthrough album Agitprop Alterna. That album swirled together lots of extremely cool, extremely ’90s touchstones like shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and psych. But Peel Dream have since relocated from NYC to LA, and their sound seems to have moved a bit too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)
Philly noise-punk outfit Rid Of Me have been on a covers tear over the past year, releasing a version of Deftones’ “My Own Summer” in March and Nirvana’s seminal “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in April. Prior to that, the trio (Itarya Rosenberg, Mike McGinnis, and Mike Howard) released their debut album, Traveling, last December. Today, they’re sharing two new covers: “PDA” by Interpol and “Prayer To God” by Shellac. Both covers are grouped together in an Interpol-referencing project called Sleep Tonight, and both sound excellent. Listen via Bandcamp below.
Stereogum
Faye – “Teeth”
Next week, Faye are releasing their debut album, You’re Better. The Charlotte trio has shared “No Vibes” and “Dream Punches” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more single, “Teeth,” a scurrying fury that builds to a twisted sing-song concluding refrain: “I am the hand, you are the teeth.” The band shared: “Teeth is 100% about the internal struggle I think everyone has with their own ego; our inner critic always biting the softest parts of us the deepest, leaving the gnarliest scars.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Okay Kaya – “Spinal Tap”
Kaya Wilkins, aka Okay Kaya, has announced her third studio album, SAP. Following 2020’s Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, SAP is out Nov. 4 via Jagjaguwar and features the lead single “Spinal Tap,” which has an animated video out today made in collaboration with Austin Lee. Recorded...
Stereogum
Inclination – “Epidemic” (Feat. Indecision’s Tom Sheehan)
The Louisville hardcore band Inclination have been kicking around for a few years now — their second release When Fear Turns To Confidence made our Great EPs From 2019 list — and today they’re announcing their debut full-length album, Unaltered Perspective, which is out in October. It includes “Thoughts And Prayers” and “A Decision,” two tracks the band released earlier this year, and now they’re sharing the harrowing “Epidemic,” which features guest vocals from Indecision’s Tom Sheehan.
Stereogum
Why Are Music Festivals So Chaotic This Year?
Fergal Kinney has been going to music festivals since he was a teenager. But when Kinney, a 29-year-old British music journalist, attended Primavera Sound in Barcelona this past June, it was the first time he had ever feared for his safety in a festival setting. Kinney sensed that something was...
Which state will the World Series winner come from?
When it comes to team future bets in MLB, there's always not a lot of options, especially when you're in the month of August. Sure, you can bet some of your basic team futures — World Series winner, AL and NL pennant winners, division winners, etc. — but if you're looking for a bet with a minimum of +200 odds and something a little unconventional, you're finally in luck. Both DraftKings and Caesars are offering which state the World Series winner will come from.
Stereogum
CHAI – “My Dream”
CHAI have followed up last year’s WINK with a string of singles over the past few months — “Whole,” “Surprise,” and the Superoganism-featuring “Hero Journey” — and today they’re back with another new one called “My Dream.” It’s pulsing and dreamy and builds to an elegiac, sunny conclusion.
Stereogum
Teen Suicide – “death wish”
At the end of the month, Sam Ray is releasing honeybee table at the butterfly feast, his first new album under the name Teen Suicide in six years. We’ve heard “coyote (2015-2021)” and “get high, breathe underwater (#3)” from it so far, and today he’s back with another single, the frantic but melodic “death wish.”
Stereogum
Hot Chip – “Freakout/Release”
Next month, Hot Chip will release their new album Freakout/Release. We’ve already heard the first single “Down,” plus another called “Eleanor.” Today, the UK synthpop greats are sharing the forward-charging title track to their new album. An aggressive mash of distorted vocoders, stabbing synths, and...
Stereogum
Rachika Nayar – “Our Wretched Fantasy” & “Our Wretched Fate” (Feat. Maria BC)
Rachika Nayar is releasing a new album, Heaven Come Crashing, at the end of the month. We’ve heard two singles from it already — its title track and “Nausea” — and today we’re getting two more, the album’s opening and closing tracks “Our Wretched Fantasy” and “Our Wretched Fate.” They’re both yearning, expansive soundscapes which were composed together and then picked to bookend the album, and the latter features guest vocals from Maria BC, who also popped up on its lead single. Listen to both below.
Stereogum
Song Of The Summer 2022: Vote Now!
Now that we’ve entered August, you probably have a pretty good idea of which songs have defined your summer. Today, as per Stereogum tradition, we’re asking you to choose one seasonal anthem to rule them all. That’s right: Our annual Song Of The Summer poll is back.
Stereogum
Hear Steve Sobs’ Posthumous New Album Nylon Zeal
The New York musician Eric Littmann passed away in June 2021. Over the years, Littmann produced albums with Julie Byrne, Emily Yacina, Yohuna, and more; led the collective Phantom Posse; and he released a whole lot of music of his own, under the names Phantom Power and Steve Sobs. This week, his mom shared a posthumous Steve Sobs album called Nylon Zeal, which was recorded in 2020 while Littmann was living in Chicago and which he intended to come out in September of last year.
Comments / 0