San Francisco 49ers 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

By Paul Connor
SportsGrid
 2 days ago
The Spun

Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders HC Ron Rivera has plans to bring WR Curtis Samuel into the offense slowly to cut down the risk of injury moving forward. “He came in and did the beginning of practice,” Rivera said during his appearance on the Sports Junkies podcast. “Then we slowed him down. Trying to ramp him up, get him going, then be careful. He’s missed a lot of football, and you don’t just wanna throw guys out there, and all of a sudden expose them to too much. So, you’ve gotta kind of work your way into it.”
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NBC Sports

What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup

SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
AthlonSports.com

49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
NBC Sports

49ers have come long way under Shanahan-Lynch leadership

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers were in such a state of disrepair at the end of the 2016 season, then-head-coaching candidate Kyle Shanahan did not hold back when explaining to CEO Jed York just how little talent was on the team. Shanahan’s blunt message, though jarring, did not exactly surprise...
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but his days with the franchise appear to be numbered. On Wednesday night, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a video of Garoppolo throwing at the 49ers' practice facility. Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. However,...
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NBC Sports

Rapoport shares heartwarming Kittle story at 49ers camp

George Kittle makes life brighter for just about everyone in his path who is not an opposing NFL linebacker. On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was in Santa Clara to cover 49ers practice on the "Inside Training Camp" show. In the middle of a segment, the 49ers' star tight end crashed the set, prompting Rapoport to share a story that makes Kittle look like a "softie" rather than a "tough guy."
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants select OF Bryce Johnson

The Giants announced to reporters, including Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, a series of roster moves prior to Wednesday night's game. Trade acquisition J.D. Davis has been activated, while outfielder Bryce Johnson has had his contract selected. Left-hander Sam Long and infielder Jason Vosler were optioned to make room on the active roster. The club already had an opening on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move will be required for Johnson’s addition.
