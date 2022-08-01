ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan picks up commitment from four-star offensive lineman Evan Link

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.detroitnews.com

saturdaytradition.com

Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment

Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan scores commitment from four-star top OL target

Michigan picked up a verbal commitment from one of their top offensive tackle targets on Monday when Washington (DC) Gonzaga 2023 four-star Evan Link pledged to the Wolverines via his Twitter account. The Wolverines beat Penn State and Stanford for Link, who we've had listed as a top offensive line target for a few months at this point.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

30Under30 Profile: Grant Newsome just can't shake football — or Ann Arbor

Grant Newsome vividly remembers the ah-ha moment of his coaching career. It happened in 2019 during Luke Schoonmaker’s redshirt freshman season. One of the Wolverines’ starting tight ends was injured, which meant Schoonmaker had to abruptly step into the starting lineup. His moment came quickly. Late in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

