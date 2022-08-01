Michigan picks up commitment from four-star offensive lineman Evan Link

www.detroitnews.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Mazi Smith Provides Strong Endorsement For Jim Harbaugh
During his time at the podium at Big Ten Media Days, U-M defensive lineman Mazi Smith praised head coach Jim Harbaugh and his leadership.
Michigan State basketball hires Jon Borovich as director of recruiting operations
Michigan State basketball officially has a point person for all things recruiting again. The Spartans on Monday announced the hiring of Jon Borovich as the program’s new director of recruiting operations, a role that has been vacant since Mark Montgomery was promoted to an assistant-coaching position last October. A...
The Most Interesting Things Mazi Smith And DJ Turner Said At Big Ten Media Days
Two mainstays on Michigan's defense — DJ Turner and Mazi Smith — were fantastic behind the microphone in Indianapolis during Big Ten Media Days.
Michigan State football gets commitment from four-star OL from Alabama
Michigan State football continued to make headway on perhaps its most star-studded class ever. On Monday night, four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil committed to the Spartans for the class of 2023. ...
Cade McNamara felt 'gap was pretty big' vs. Ohio State, confident Michigan can win again
Prior to last week, the last time Cade McNamara was on the field turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, confetti fell and he was celebrating a Big Ten championship. He returned for Big Ten media days on Tuesday as one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in recent Michigan history. While McNamara...
2024 four-star TE KingJoseph Edwards recaps MSU visit
KingJoseph Edwards, a junior four-star tight end from Buford (Ga.), visited East Lansing for the Michigan State Spartan Dawg Con weekend on Sunday.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
BREAKING: Michigan scores commitment from four-star top OL target
Michigan picked up a verbal commitment from one of their top offensive tackle targets on Monday when Washington (DC) Gonzaga 2023 four-star Evan Link pledged to the Wolverines via his Twitter account. The Wolverines beat Penn State and Stanford for Link, who we've had listed as a top offensive line target for a few months at this point.
The Three Most Interesting Things Cade McNamara Said In Indianapolis
Cade McNamara was very poised, prepared and professional during his one-hour long media session in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days.
30Under30 Profile: Grant Newsome just can't shake football — or Ann Arbor
Grant Newsome vividly remembers the ah-ha moment of his coaching career. It happened in 2019 during Luke Schoonmaker’s redshirt freshman season. One of the Wolverines’ starting tight ends was injured, which meant Schoonmaker had to abruptly step into the starting lineup. His moment came quickly. Late in the...
