Milton City Council stalls development with new moratorium

Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine Lookenott
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Residents contend with White Columns Homeowners Association action
MILTON, Ga. — A packed house greeted the Milton City Council Aug. 1 to speak on whether the city should compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices it had installed along its residential streets. The HOA installed four radar feedback signs in the Golf neighborhood of...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
RZ22-06 – To amend Article VI, Division 2: AG-1 as it relates to Lot Width. RZ22-07 – To amend Chapter 64 as it relates to adult bookstores and/or other related uses. Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting. (CZIM)Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting. Wednesday,...
Alpharetta approves plans for dog park/restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have approved plans for a hybrid luxury dog park and restaurant in downtown Alpharetta. The owners behind Off Leash say the business will be a large, luxury indoor and outdoor dog park operating on a membership model in which patrons pay a monthly fee to bring their dogs to play and socialize, while they enjoy food and drinks at the business’s full-service restaurant.
Peachtree City plans to raise tax revenue 17%, invites public to 3 public hearings on tax rate
The Peachtree City Mayor and Council today announces today its intention to raise property taxes by not rolling back the impact of assessment increases of property values. The city millage rate for Maintenance & Operation (M & O) is scheduled to remain the same at 6.043 mills, while the City Bond millage rate is scheduled to remain at 0.000 mills.
NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION
This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
Sandy Springs advances police headquarters project
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs City Council approved slight design changes to a $51 million plan to revitalize the city’s police headquarters. Located off Morgan Falls Road, the plan is to expand by adding a new building around the existing headquarters. Architects presented a cost analysis of...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
Want to work for Forsyth County? A new media campaign aims to show why residents should want to
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) If it seems like every shop has a “help wanted” sign in the window these days, it’s not your imagination. Nationally, unemployment is low at around 3.6%. In Georgia, the unemployment rate is even lower than the national average at only 3.0%. While these numbers are a positive for workers trying to improve their bargaining position with employers, the low unemployment rates combined with other complications in the economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worker shortages in some areas.
Regus honored for 23 years serving Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After serving 23 years as Alpharetta City Administrator, Bob Regus officially retired on Monday night, leaving behind what officials call an unrivaled legacy of professionalism and stewardship during some of the most important moments in Alpharetta’s history. Regus’s family, friends and colleagues, both past and...
Metro Atlanta cities scramble to fill police vacancies
NORTH METRO ATLANTA — North Metro Atlanta cities are scrambling to recruit police officers and hang on to those they have by increasing compensation as vacant positions become more prevalent. The moves follow a national trend of resignations and retirements coupled with decreased hiring rate. A June 2021 Police...
Forsyth County OKs agreement with United Futbol Academy for Polo Fields
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Soccer (or football, depending on where you’re from) is returning to Forsyth County this fall. Forsyth County officials have approved a lease agreement with the United Futbol Academy (UFA) to resume athletic services at the Polo Fields, after purchasing the 39-acre property off Majors and Post Road in south Forsyth County for $7.9 million in early July.
Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport
If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads
A Sinclair gas station, often referred to as a filling station, once sat on the northwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads, where Dunkin Donuts is today. The iconic Sinclair sign featuring Dino the dinosaur was placed facing Mount Vernon Road. Jane Autry grew up in Dunwoody and...
What’s on tap? Forsyth County has the brewery scene bottled up
Socializing at NoFo brewery(Photo/NoFo Brew Co & Distillery Instagram page) (Forsyth County, GA) Need something to quench your thirst in the summer heat? Or maybe to take the edge off after a long day of work? With the recent brewery boom in Forsyth County, you might find just what you’re looking for - and more - nearby.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Four vehicle break-ins logged on same street in Johns Creek
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police were notified of a vehicle break-in on Surrey Park Trail sometime overnight July 5. When they arrived on scene, however, police were alerted that neighbors’ vehicles had also been entered. The first victim told police the front doors of his car had...
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Still Lumber to be acquired by Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.
CONYERS — Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase Still Lumber, long-time building-materials supplier and a mainstay in the Conyers business community. “Still Lumber is a natural fit with Spahn & Rose,” said Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose’s CEO. “Like Spahn & Rose, Still...
Norfolk Southern Corporation Headquarters – Atlanta
HOK honored the values of innovation and strength when designing Norfolk Southern‘s Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Norfolk Southern’s new Atlanta headquarters consolidates 3,300 employees into a vertical campus that reimagines work. Designed with an emphasis on choice, collaboration, innovation and wellness, the building offers employees diverse workspace options and rich amenities that support Norfolk Southern’s vision, brand and desire to recruit and retain top talent.
Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit
The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
