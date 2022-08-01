Milton City Council stalls development with new moratorium

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) If it seems like every shop has a “help wanted” sign in the window these days, it’s not your imagination. Nationally, unemployment is low at around 3.6%. In Georgia, the unemployment rate is even lower than the national average at only 3.0%. While these numbers are a positive for workers trying to improve their bargaining position with employers, the low unemployment rates combined with other complications in the economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worker shortages in some areas.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO