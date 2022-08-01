Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville

www.wtsp.com
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said they had recovered skeletal remains behind a warehouse off SW 17th Street this morning. Officers said they received a call around 5 a.m. from some people looking for a place to sleep for the night when they found a human skull and called 911.
Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator in Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. At around 3:45 p.m., FWC, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call of an...
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for tips from the community to help find the person responsible for a 61-year-old's murder on July 5. Police found Richard Martin dead in his truck with upper body trauma at a home on Elmore Avenue in Tampa, TPD said in a news release.
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
Hernando County deputies are investigating after they said that a man was shot near an intersection in Brooksville.
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies are following up on leads after a shooting left one person injured. After midnight Sunday, they received a report about a possible shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. When deputies arrived, a large group of people were near the intersection.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatality crash in Holiday. The crash occurred a approximately 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the intersection of Flora Ave and US-19. According to Troopers, a 41 year-ld Clearwater woman was operating a Dodge Durango southbound on US-19,...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck by an armored truck on Tuesday, and became stuck under the vehicle, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 12:00 p.m on Tuesday in a parking lot at SR 52 and Little Road. Officials say
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant resisted efforts by law enforcement to take her into custody. Krystal Elaine Qualls, 42, was driving a black four-door Hyundai in the wee hours Wednesday morning on County Road 466 in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a light illuminating its license plate. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Qualls continued driving, turned onto County Road 207 and pulled into a residence, according to an arrest report. She refused to exit the vehicle, despite multiple commands. When she finally got out of the vehicle, she resisted a deputy’s effort to place her in handcuffs. The deputy learned Qualls was wanting on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license expired. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on Qualls’ vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine.
TAMPA, Fla.- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting homicide that took place at a Tampa apartment complex on July 22, 2022. Darren Day, 25, was located and arrested on Tuesday charged with one count of first-degree murder by the U.S. Marshalls
HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men. On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a
