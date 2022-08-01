ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

How Aggies Ex Von Miller Nearly Ditched Bills for Last-Second Rams Reunion

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXlsO_0h0XGPRD00

"I got on the plane and I'm gonna go out here and tell (the Bills) like 'I know what I said, I'll pay for the jet that you guys flew me out here with, but I'm going back to the Rams,'" Miller said.

On the surface, the decision for former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker and native Texan Von Miller to become a member of the Buffalo Bills seemed simple, considering the team gave him a fruitful six-year, $120 million deal as he heads into his 12th season at age 33.

After being traded from his longtime Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in Nov. 2021, Miller only spent about three months with the Rams before winning Super Bowl LVI and heading into the offseason with his next destination uncertain.

He had secured his second Super Bowl ring and was set to hit free agency. Multiple teams were interested in the aging linebacker, including the Rams, who seemed destined to bring him back for a run at repeat titles after the magical postseason the team had.

And even minutes before signing his contract with the Bills, it was this magical feeling that nearly made him change his mind once he arrived at the Buffalo facility.

Miller talked about the ordeal on The Volume's Open Mike, as he detailed the back-and-forth hesitation he felt before signing a deal that would likely lock him in for the remainder of his career.

"It was a tough decision for me," Miller said. "I wanted to be a Bill, I wanted to play for the Rams, didn't want to leave the Rams, didn't want to leave Aaron Donald, coach (Sean) McVay. I made the decision but it wasn't set in stone. I had made the decision, the news broke and stuff and everybody is looking at me like 'Bro, why you not happy?'"

Miller made it clear how tough the decision was to leave a team like the Rams and a place as wonderful as LA to go to what was seemingly an entirely different world 2,500 miles on the other side of the country in Buffalo.

Miller admitted he even considered telling the Bills to fly him back and he would offer to cover the private jet fees that they just spent on him.

"I really don't want to leave the Rams," he said. "I got on the plane and I'm gonna go out here and tell (the Bills) like 'I know what I said, I'll pay for the jet that you guys flew me out here with, but I'm going back to the Rams.' And I got there, landed, it was cold. We went to get some food - didn't like the food - it's just hard coming from LA to Buffalo. But when I got there and drove up to the facility, I started to feel a little bit better. I started to meet all the guys that's working at the facility from the trainers, the support system ... and everybody and I started to feel a little bit better.

But then, the reality of the situation hit Miller: he was at the threshold of making one of the biggest decisions in his career.

"Then they were like 'Okay let's go upstairs and sign the contract,' and was like 'Dang, I gotta go sign a contract?' I went upstairs, my agent was there. I asked 'Can I go to the bathroom?' Went to the bathroom with my little brother and my cameraman and I'm taking to these guys like 'Man, I don't know what to do. I don't know if I'm gonna do this man.'"

The 6-3, 250-pound linebacker was huddled in the bathroom with his brother and cameraman upon his first arrival. To get a sense how of much he wanted to return to LA, look no further.

"They sent somebody from the Bills into the bathroom to get me," Miller said. "I come out, my agent is like telling everybody to go out for a little bit, (and said) 'Let me talk to Von.' He was like 'Man, just give me a hug.' He hated seeing me like this, he wanted me to be happy, to be excited to be here - which I was - but I just didn't want to leave the Rams."

The back-and-forth battle in his head continued for nearly an hour as Miller continued to talk with his agent, Joby Branion, about what to do. While keeping the Bills staff waiting, he got a surprise visit from two top assistants.

"I'm sitting there talking to Joby for like 45 minutes ... and I hear a knock on the door and it was coach (Eric) Washington and coach (Leslie) Frazier that came in and broke down exactly how they gonna use me on the defense ... and I started to feel a whole lot better," Miller said.

But the visit paid by coach Sean McDermott seemed to bring Miller over the edge of uncertainty to sign his lucrative contract. McDermott, who was hired as the team's head coach in 2017, used his experience to show Miller that he understood the indecision he was experiencing.

"I was in there for another 20 minutes so now it's been a little over hour that I've been sitting in there, still haven't signed the contract, Miller said. "And coach McDermott knocks on the door and he sits down with me and tells me 'Man you know what, I get it. It's Buffalo. When I told my kids that I was taking a head-coaching job here in Buffalo, they cried. But now, they love it and it's a special place. It doesn't look like it, but you will love this place too."

McDermott was blatantly honest with Miller, something that the linebacker appreciated. The Bills, who are coming off an 11-6 season that saw them fall a possession short of an appearance in the AFC Championship, have all the tools necessary to get back to that position and don't necessarily need Miller.

McDermott didn't mince his words and told Miller exactly that.

"'We're not bringing you here to save us, we already got a good team," McDermott said, per Miller. We just need you to put us over the top. We want you to do the same thing that you did with the Rams.'"

Despite being open about his hesitations to sign with Buffalo, Miller has been just as honest about his newfound love for the team and the city since his arrival.

"Just by my limited time there man, it really is a special place and I do love it," Miller said. "I played in cold games before and I started to get this vibe like man this is the right decision for me to make and I signed the contract and I'm a Buffalo Bill.

Luckily for Miller, he won't have to wait long to make a trip back to LA and SoFi Stadium. In the 2022 season-opener, the Rams will host the Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, as Miller and his new team aim for an early-season takedown of the defending champs.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, NY
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Axios Denver

Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area

A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Buffalo Bill
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams Reunion#Texas A M Aggies#Texan#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
HollywoodLife

Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley

Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to viral Peyton Manning video

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning played a majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, but it appears he is spending more time around the Denver Broncos organization following the end of his playing days. Manning was seen at Broncos training camp on Monday, where he embraced newly acquired...
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
999
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy