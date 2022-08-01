ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in gang-related shooting

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VLK7_0h0XGIVM00

FREEPORT — One person was shot to death and another individual was injured by gunfire Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of West Ordway Street and North Nursery Avenue and found a 29-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire. The woman was transported to FHN Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The woman’s name has not been made public.

A 24-year-old woman who was also shot suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7669

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in critical but stable condition Tuesday after an early morning shooting at a local gas station. Just before 5 a.m. Rockford police dispatched to the Marathon gas station in the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
BELOIT, WI
walls102.com

Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy

AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
AMBOY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WIFR

One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man is in jail Monday after a two-vehicle crash killed another motorist. Ronald Baker, 80, of Freeport died just after 11 p.m. Saturday after a crash on Freeport Road just east of Leech Road in Durand. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office released his name Monday.
DURAND, IL
WQAD

Police recover dead from Rock River on Wednesday

DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (2:25 p.m.): A body was recovered from the Rock River at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. The identity of the individual was being withheld pending notification of family, police said. The...
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#North Nursery Avenue#Fhn Hospital
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
LEE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Deputies Discover One Person Injured and One Deceased in Amboy Monday Morning, Investigation Continues

On Monday, August 1, just after 6:00 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 323 West Main Street, Amboy, IL, in response to a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, Deputies found a 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff with apparent injuries. Deputies also discovered 55-year-old Michael C Benhoff who was deceased inside the attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body recovered from Rock River

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Found Dead In Amboy Garage

A death investigation is underway in Amboy. Deputies were called just after 6 Monday morning about a neighbor asking for help in the 300 block of West Main Street. Officers found an injured 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff. They eventually found 55-year-old Michael C. Benhoff dead inside an attached garage. An autopsy has been scheduled. Vonna Benhoff meanwhile was taken to OSF in Rockford for treatment.
AMBOY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in Freeport shooting, another injured

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed in Freeport Friday night. Officers responded to the area of Ordway and Nursery around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the Freeport Police Department. The 29-year-old female was located, and she later died at FHN hospital from a gunshot wound. A 24-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford

At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed

Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, Boone 3, Lifeline ambulance. were all responding to a 4 vehicle traffic accident at Hunter and Capron. Extrication needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No other information. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man dies after overdosing at Belvidere park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 44-year-old man has died after reportedly overdosing at a Belvidere park. It happened around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fields Park, 111 Fairgrounds Road, according to the Belvidere Police Department. Officers received a call reporting a medical emergency. Two men, 31 and 44, were found unconscious when officers arrived. Another […]
BELVIDERE, IL
The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

774
Followers
215
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

 http://journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy