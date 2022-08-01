Hutsonville names royalty to reign over Riverfest

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
Lawrence County will join Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday during their commissioners’ meeting to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. Greg Jones from the Southern Indiana Development Commission, a voluntary organization of local government serving Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, and Martin Counties, said the Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
Knox County nears top of the state in COVID-19 rates
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With coronavirus case numbers hitting their highest point in months, Knox County Health Official Dr. Alan Stewart was blunt when discussing the county’s situation. “Our recent numbers have been somewhat disappointing. We actually have high numbers. In particular, with regard to the rest of the state. We seem to be at the […]
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
WTHI
County commissioner confirms second business moving into former KMart building in Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner has confirmed what new business will move into the former KMart building on US 41 South. Commissioner Chris Switzer says Rural King will be the second store moving into the building. Rural King joins Hobby Lobby in taking over the building.
wwbl.com
Road Closure Planned for State Road 48 In Jasonville
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 48 in Jasonville is scheduled to be closed on or around Monday, August 8th for railroad work. During the closure, the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville will be replaced. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather.
14news.com
Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday. That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West. Deputies say no traffic of any...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: Zip and Sip
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found another perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! Zip and Sip has real milkshakes, custom sodas and floats to go with a variety of fun snacks and sandwiches.
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to get the care they need, as […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
IL Department of Revenue investigating local business
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
freedom929.com
TODAY’S THE PAYMENT DEADLINE
(OLNEY/NOBLE) A reminder to all mobile home and manufactured home owners in Richland County that the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are due today, this Monday, August 1st, 2022. The taxes may be paid in cash, by valid check, or with a credit/debit card with all payments either delivered to the County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse, open today from 8:00 to 4:00, or paid online, by mail with an August 1st postmark, or by placing in the county’s drop box on the south side of the Courthouse. A $25.00 penalty will apply on Tuesday, August 2nd, if the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are not paid by August 1st.
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
Festival Latino set to return to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A taste of Latin culture is coming to Knox County on August 27th. The Wabash Valley Progressives will hold Festival Latino at the Vincennes Riverwalk. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include live music, authentic Latino food and vendors, activities for kids, fireworks, and a traditional Mexican […]
WTHI
Mouse droppings and excessive flies: Vigo County food inspections for July 18 thru July 23
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 18, 2022 thru July 23, 2022. OM Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cleaning products and spoon in hand wash sink. Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found mouse droppings and ants around soda and coffee machines.
freedom929.com
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
