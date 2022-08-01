ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutsonville, IL

Hutsonville names royalty to reign over Riverfest

Robinson Daily News
 2 days ago
Hutsonville held a pageant Saturday and Miss Hutsonville will reign over the Riverfest activities as well as throughout the year. Lexi Inboden (from left) was crowned Little Miss, Gracelynn Arvin received Junior Miss, Maci Pruitt was crowned Miss Hutsonville, Lexi Evan received 2nd runner up, Morgan Hargrave received 1st runner up and Della Neely recieved Little Miss 1st runner up.

