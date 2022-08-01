ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Protest against abortion held in front of Blair County Courthouse

By Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCSKr_0h0XEslk00

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 250 people from all over the area gathered in front of the Blair County Courthouse Sunday afternoon to protest abortion laws in Pennsylvania.

The event comes just over a month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and since a reproductive rights protest was held in the same place. Event organizer Ethan Potter says that he feels the time is now for the pro-life movement.

“I hope that we just get some fire going in our community for life,” says Potter. “Fire for life. We have fought for fifty years and this is the time, this is not the time to give up. We have to start helping mothers we have to start donating to our local pregnancy resource centers.”

46th annual Claysburg Community Days schedule

People gathered to listen to several speakers, including politicians and religious leaders. Three local members of congress spoke, including Senator Judy Ward and Representatives Jim Gregory and Lou Schmitt. Potter says that he feels that abortion will become an even bigger topic of discussion as we get closer to the November elections.

“So I’ve already spoken to even pro-life democrats and they realize that now is the time to vote pro life. Before it could’ve been like well Roe v. Wade hasn’t been overturned yet and there’s really not a chance but I think for pro-life people, we are really gonna see them get out and vote,” says Potter.

One of the speakers was Jim Kilmartin, the senior pastor at Center City Church in Altoona. He says that while abortion is a highly debated issue in political discussions that it is important that people approach it more respectfully.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“We need to honor people,” says Kilmartin. “We need to honor how people respond. But it’s important that you know your values, know your morals and you stand on those. But you do it out of respect for each other as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College leaders call out Mastriano for ties to social media site Gab

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of State College elected officials and faith leaders gathered on Tuesday to condemn Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to the social media platform, Gab. The site’s founder, Andrew Torba, is known for having antisemitic views. “The Borough of State College is a diverse community, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Back-to-school backpack drive scheduled for Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A back-to-school backpack drive is happening next week in Bedford County. As school is just weeks away, the Bedford County community is hosting a backpack drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The community is invited to join the backpack drive as there will be food, music and a petting zoo. The […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
Hollidaysburg, PA
Government
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
Blair County, PA
Health
Blair County, PA
Government
Blair County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Blair County Commissioners set vote for CYF staffing assistance

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At its weekly public meeting on Tuesday, August 2 the Blair County Commissioners announced an upcoming vote for job positions. The vote will be on Thursday, August 4. It’s to consider hiring a recruiting firm to fill several open and important job positions at the Blair County Children, Youth and […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg church to hold bike fundraiser for YMCA

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bike fundraiser in Philipsburg will be raising money for the Moshannon Valley YMCA on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at gFree Church. The church is located at 305 Keystone Hill Road in Philipsburg. The event will feature a 17-category motorcycle and off-road […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Protest#Politics Local#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Claysburg Community Days#Democrats
WTAJ

Clearfield Farm Bureau fighting inflation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Farm Bureau and state legislators met and talked about some of the issues farmers are currently facing at the Curwensville feed store as well as a tour of the facilities.  Inflation was the biggest topic of the day however, many other issues were brought up. This included […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands.  “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTAJ

Tyrone Police Dept. hosts night out against crime

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, Aug. 2 “National Night Out Against Crime” events were held across the country and region to strengthen the bond between citizens and the police department. The Tyrone Police Department held their “Night Out” on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and invited the community to join them for a night of […]
TYRONE, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Hospice House Closes

“We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down.”. That’s why Randy Ickes of Somerset County in early July while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That’s been his home for the last three months. “Well, we have to try and find...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police

A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
HASTINGS, PA
WTAJ

Bridge Reopens in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Remains of missing Shippensburg woman found in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fl. (WHTM) – The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman have been recovered in Florida. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg. State Police say search efforts revealed she may have traveled to Florida. Investigative efforts led the Pasco Sheriff’s Office to […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

‘Couch Potato 0.0k’ coming to Ebensburg PotatoFest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ever wanted to partake in a marathon but don’t feel like doing all that running? Well at PotatoFest in Ebensburg this year, you can. The first ever Couch Potato 0.0k will be coming to PotatoFest this year on Sept. 24. At 1:05 p.m. the zero-mile “race” will take place on the […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy