Boeing (BA) Stock Pops on 2 Major Catalysts

CNBC
Boeing shares jump after U.S. clears way for 787 Dreamliner deliveries
The Federal Aviation Administration is clearing the way for Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a pause last year. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk on the Street' with the details.
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
InvestorPlace
Is Red-Hot AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Really a Meme?
What is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)? That question has been on many investors’ minds recently. The company describes itself as “Asia’s One-Stop Comprehensive Digital Solutions Platform.” Since the little-known Chinese stock shot to truly unexpected heights this week, the financial world has been marveling. After making its trading debut on July 15, HKD stock didn’t turn many heads. But later in the month, it started surging and didn’t slow down until today.
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Helius Medical (HSDT) Stock Today?
Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the medical device holding company. Instead, the price of HSDT stock is rising as heavy trading takes place today. This has more than 28 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up Today?
The company beat out several estimates for the second quarter. Nikola also announced plans for three new hydrogen stations. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is climbing higher on Thursday thanks to the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 and other news. Starting with the earnings report, Nikola...
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Stock Today?
This comes without any recent news about the company. Trader speculation seems to be behind today's increase in the biotech stock. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news concerning the clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. What has NVIV stock on the rise today?...
InvestorPlace
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Stock?
QNRX stock rallied yesterday on a short squeeze. Investors on social media are hoping the squeeze will continue in the coming days. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock has been a hot topic among traders on social media today as the shares see extreme volatility. This resulted in shares of QNRX stock...
Business Insider
The short life of a semi-secret jet set the stage for development of the stealthy F-22 and F-35
The F-22 and the F-35 are among the most sophisticated fighter jets in the world. But before there was the F-22 or the F-35, there was the YF-118G, known as the "Bird of Prey." The YF-118G only flew a few times in the 1990s, but it set the stage for...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Exela Technologies (XELA) Stock Up Today?
It’s a risk-on day in the stock market, with growth stocks rallying nicely on Wednesday. We can see the risk-on attitude in tech stocks, as well as penny stocks like Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA). XELA stock is up 10% on the day. Helping drive the stock higher? A new contract...
itechpost.com
Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU
Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
InvestorPlace
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting...
InvestorPlace
Datadog (DDOG) Stock Slumps on Disappointing Guidance
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) just released the company’s financial results for 2022’s second quarter. While Datadog’s top-line growth was notable, today’s traders sold DDOG stock nonetheless. The culprit may have been that the market felt Datadog’s forward guidance isn’t ambitious enough. Or, it might have been the announcement...
InvestorPlace
LCID Stock: 3 Things to Watch When Lucid Motors Reports Earnings
Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) are in full focus, as the company will report second-quarter earnings tomorrow after the market close. During Q1, the company delivered 360 electric vehicles (EVs) and disclosed over 30,000 vehicle reservations. Those do not include an order from Saudi Arabia of up to 100,000 vehicles over the next ten years.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Oatly (OTLY) Stock Down 12% Today?
One of the most disappointing stocks for investors in the alternative foods business has been Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY). Since its initial public offering (IPO) a little more than a year ago, OTLY stock has been in a relatively consistent down trend. It has lost more than 80% of its value since its peak, with significant declines continuing to take place this year.
InvestorPlace
Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings
Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
InvestorPlace
HOOD Stock Treks Higher as Robinhood Cuts 23% of Staff
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is in focus today and climbing slightly. Yesterday after the market closed, HOOD stock reported mixed second-quarter results and disclosed it would dismiss about 23% of its employees. Robinhood’s Q2 revenue came in at $318 million, versus analysts’ average outlook of $314.5 million. Its sales tumbled 44%...
