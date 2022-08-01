A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri

101theeagle.com
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches
I had never had a Cuban sandwich in St. Louis before dining at Havana's in late July. It's not for lack of trying; I'd eaten many sandwiches that called themselves Cubanos, featuring pressed bread stuffed with pork, ham, mustard and pickles, but having finally experienced Tamara Landeiro's glorious dish, I can now say, with absolute certainty, that this was my first time. While the others that came before it can be classified as riffs on or homages to the Cubano, Landeiro's is truth — the quintessence and what all others are trying to be when they stack all the right ingredients on Cuban-esque bread yet somehow fall short.
St. Charles' first standalone Chick-Fil-A is on the way, mayor says
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The city of St. Charles will get its first standalone Chick-Fil-A as part of a retail development that also includes up to three other fast-food restaurants. The four-restaurant complex is under construction at 2010 Zumbehl Road, near the intersection with Interstate 70. A Chipotle Mexican...
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL
ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
SK8 Liborius offers a haven for skaters in North St. Louis
The starlings leave at sunrise and return at dusk. After St. Liborius Catholic Church closed and the homeless shelter moved out, the birds moved into this 133-year-old former sanctuary at the corner of Hogan and North Market, taking residence in the soaring, Gothic-inspired vaulting. In recent years, though, the avian creatures have shared the space with a different species: skateboarders, roller skaters, BMX riders, drone pilots, and creatives from the St. Louis region and beyond who’ve made a pilgrimage to the St. Louis Place neighborhood in North City. What used to be St. Liborius Church is now SK8 Liborius, a social club that caters to those who shred.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
The 1896 St. Louis “Cosmopolitan” Is Like Stepping Back in Time
Have you ever wanted to travel back to the late 1800's and see what life was like back then? There's one building in St. Louis, Missouri that gives you that chance. It's known as "The Cosmopolitan" and it's truly like hopping in a time machine and traveling back two centuries.
Steve's Hot Dogs Is Now Offering a Pork Steak Dog
Steve’s Hot Dogs (3145 S Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953) serves the official hot dog of St. Louis (made on a Vitale’s roll lined with provel cheese and more) but its new seasonal hot dog may give the former a run for its money. The hot dog shop announced that...
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
