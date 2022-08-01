ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes leaves field limping, returns minutes later

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A brief scare for Chiefs fans as the team’s training camp opened for its second week at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph: Patrick Mahomes competed in team drills, but at one point left the field.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz reports Mahomes walked off the field favoring his left leg. QB1 then walked around on his own power on the sideline.

At one point, Mahomes visited the white medical tent.

The visit to the medical tent was very short. Mahomes jogged out of the tent and across the field. It appears Mahomes’ ailment is nothing serious.

Following practice, head coach Andy Reid explained what happened on the field.

“Somebody stepped on him, he’s gonna be OK,” Reid said. “Offensive lineman’s pushback.”

It was hot and the team’s first day in practice.

“They worked their tails off,” Reid said. “Good competition from both sides.”

