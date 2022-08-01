ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Man killed in fiery crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years

61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
