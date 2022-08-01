Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

www.fox26houston.com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Uber Driver Who Took the Life of Beloved Pastor Charged in Road Rage Incident
Police say Rev. Ronald Mouton Sr., the pastor of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, was shot and killed by Deshawn Longmire, a 23-year-old Uber driver, who faces charges of murder, People reports. Police reports inform that the event happened on Friday, June 24, at 6400 Gulf Freeway within...
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island. On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.
Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in SE Houston that occurred within minutes of each other
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following two deadly shootings that occurred within minutes of each other on Wednesday evening. Commander Johnson with the Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, just before 8 p.m. Then within minutes, a...
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Texas infant’s death at motel prompts police investigation
HOUSTON (KETK) – Police are investigating after a south Texas infant died at a motel on Tuesday, said the Houston Police Department. Officers got a call to a Houston motel at 15101 Katy Freeway at approximately 1:25 p.m., and they found the deceased infant, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC. The infant was taken to a […]
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
#ICYMI: Police investigate shooting of Pearland teen, HPD searches for taco stand shooting suspect
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 19-year-old inside his grandparent’s Pearland home. Family members who want to keep this a private matter told ABC13 the young...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says
The victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend, the sheriff said. Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past.
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
14-year-old girl shot when someone opened fire into car she was in
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a car on Houston's south side just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Houston police officers were called out to a home in the 4800 block of Burma Rd., where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the hip.
